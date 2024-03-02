FROM MUSIC TO REALITY TV VUSI NOVA – UNPROVOKED TAKES CENTER STAGE ON SABC1

SABC1 is thrilled to introduce the new reality series Vusi Nova Unprovoked on Saturdays at 20:00, starting 2 March 2024.

The reality series Vusi Nova Unprovoked, follows musician Vusi Nova on his journey of conquering life stages with the fervour of his performances.

The series takes the viewers through his unstoppable journey from a life of fame on the Fastlane to gate-crashing into grandfather hood, a life-changing spiritual odyssey and business ventures, where surrender is not an option, and every challenge is a stepping stone to extraordinary triumphs.

Vusi Nova’s life punctuated by soul-stirring music sessions and high-stakes business deals, all set against the backdrop of luxurious locales. Amid the glitz of fame and the glamour of fortune, he remains a young Xhosa man at heart, deeply connected to his cultural roots. This world is an intricate blend of modern extravagance and traditional values, where spiritual journeys and ancestral ties are as significant as his next chart-topping hit or business venture.

The series invites Vusi Nova fans into his universe, a kaleidoscope of relentless ambition and boundless creativity, moments of vibrant tapestry woven with threads of fashion-forward trends and exotic travel destinations.

Episode highlights:

Episode 1 – 2 March 2024

Vusi grapples with the shock of becoming a grandfather while preparing for a gig and dealing with the loss of his dog. A surprise visit from Dezz with news of his child and a candid conversation with friend Somizi sets the tone for Vusi’s multifaceted life.

Episode 2 – 9 March 2024

Vusi explores acting, revealing his vulnerability during an audition. Personal reflections surface during a nail session, and a team-building meeting exposes internal group tensions. Discussions with Somizi about spirituality hint at deep personal journeys, intertwining fame with introspection and friendship.

Episode 3 – 16 March 2024

Vusi delves into the alcohol business, meeting suppliers and blending unique flavours. Family ties explored through candid conversations with Dezz about fatherhood and a dog funeral reflects Vusi’s compassionate side. Consultations with a Sangoma mark a spiritual turn, deepening his connection with ancestral roots.

Episode 4 – 23 March 2024

Emotions run high at an all-white party, where Vusi performs and confronts past heartbreaks. Shopping at Sandton City highlights his fashion sense. Intimate discussions with Sulezi about his spiritual journey and therapy considerations reveal his inner struggles and resilience.

Episode 5 – 30 March 2024

Tensions and emotional complexities surface as Vusi deals with the dynamics of grandfather hood, navigates his role in the family, and prepares for a ceremony. Candid discussions about relationships, combined with therapy, unveil layers of Vusi’s character, balancing public image with private vulnerabilities, layers of Vusi’s character, balancing public image with private vulnerabilities.

Episode 6 – 6 April 2024

The episode showcases a lively PJ party hosted by Brinette, where Vusi’s friends gather. In a different setting, at Vusi’s house, the boys throw a wild party in his absence, leading to dramatic confrontations and a surprising visit from a relationship expert.

Episode 7 – 13 April 2024

Vusi faces a tense situation at East London airport, avoiding Nathi due to a personal conflict. Vusi performs at the Umhlobo Wenene FM event, marked by a blend of professional dedication and personal strife, with attempts to resolve issues with Nathi.

Episode 8 – 20 April 2024

After his performance, Vusi and Sipho debrief, navigating the complexities of his relationship with Nathi. Vusi’s day includes a haircut session interrupted by issues with his bodyguards and a poignant visit to the graveyard, reflecting on life transience.

Vusi Nova Unprovoked will not broadcast on 27 April due to the broadcast of the Metro FM Awards.

Episode 9 -4 May 2024

Vusi makes a bold move, fires Sipho and appoints Stu as his temporary manager. The episode follows Dez and Stu’s efforts to mend fences, Vusi’s home exercises, and a failed meeting with Nathi, showcasing the challenges of managing personal and professional relationships.

Episode 10 – 11 May 2024

This episode revolves around a significant family function, with Vusi and his relatives engaging in traditional rituals and dealing with family dynamics. Tensions and emotions run high as Vusi navigates the complexities of his cultural heritage and family.

Episode 11 – 18 May 2024

The day of Umcimbi brings Vusi closer to his family with heartwarming moments and cultural celebrations. Vusi’s conversation with his uncle about his readiness to have a child marks a pivotal moment in his personal life, reflecting his deep desire for family.

Episode 12 – 25 May 2024

Vusi attends the Deborah Cox concert, finally meets Dez’s baby mama, and deals with the aftermath of a stabbing incident involving his bodyguard. The episode also covers a legal consultation regarding event organization issues, highlighting the ongoing challenges in Vusi’s career and continuity expectations.

Episode 13 – 1 June 2024

The season finale unfolds with Vusi tackling financial disputes in Motherland and seeking personal evolution through therapy. He navigates the poignant aftermath of Cooper’s funeral, reflecting the depth of his emotional world. A mysterious, unresolved air hangs over his relationship with Phindile, particularly their discussions about having a baby, a topic shrouded in secrecy and past attempts. The episode reaches a crescendo with a dramatic kitchen brawl among the boys, a vivid showcase of the high stakes and raw emotions that define Vusi’s life.

For more information, interview opportunities, and publicity images, contact the SABC1 publicity team.

Angeke Bas’khone with Vusi Nova: Unprovoked on Saturdays at 20:00 from the 2nd of March 2024, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!