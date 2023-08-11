FROM CROWN CHASER TO MISS SOUTH AFRICA LIVE BROADCAST ON S3

Johannesburg, 11 August 2023 – S3 is gearing up for the much-anticipated live broadcast of the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant on Sunday, 13 August 2023, from 18:30.

Media personality and style icon, Bonang Matheba, returns as the official host of the Miss SA, with Her House of BNG Cap Classique as the official Miss South Africa celebration sponsor.

Having a long association with Miss South Africa over the past decade, Matheba first hosted the pageant for its 60th anniversary in 2018, then returned in 2019 when Zozibini Tunzi took the title. Matheba has played a massive role this year, having been on the journey with the finalists as a judge on the Miss South Africa television series Crown Chasers which was broadcast recently on S3.

South Africans will wait in anticipation to see who of the following seven finalists will be competing for the Miss South Africa crown:

Anke Rothman (23)

Bryoni Govemner (26)

Homba Mazaleni (23)

Jordan Van Der Vyver (27)

Melissa Nayimuli (27)

Nande Mabala (25)

Natasha Joubert (25)

On the judging panel for 2023 is Reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, renowned South African Actress and Author Leandie du Randt, nominated Emmy South African actress Thuso Mbedu, Investigative Television Journalist Devi Sankaree Govender and Jo-Ann Strauss, Presenter, Businesswomen and Miss South Africa 2000.

For more information and interview opportunities, contact the S3 Publicity office.

Open Up to new worlds of reality and tune in to the live broadcast of Miss South Africa 2023 this Sunday, 13th of August, at 18:30 on S3 and SABC Plus.

SABC+ is available for download from Apple and Android App Stores.