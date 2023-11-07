FREELANCE POSITION | SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

FREELANCE POSITION – SIX MONTHS\

SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Reporting line: Company Secretary

Division: Company Secretary

THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

Reporting to Company Secretary: To ensure the provision of a holistic Secretariat service to the Group Executive as a collective and individually, and to ensure compliance with the SABC’s statutory and governance compliance.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND COST MANAGEMENT

Ensure the timely compilation and distribution of Group Executive meeting documentation and other forums as required.

Attend and minute meetings of the Group Executive and other forums.

Maintain minute books of the Group Executive meetings and other forums in according with legal requirements and other best practices.

Assist with the execution of Corporate Strategy by ensuring that Group Executive and Board Decisions are clearly communicated to the relevant parties.

Manage the coordination, organization, and convening of meetings and workshops of the Group Executive

Effectively manage all documentation for the Group Executive for easy access

Manage parliamentary questions destined to the Office of the GCEO by monitoring and tracking responses of relevant business unit

GOVERNANCE RISK AND COMPLIANCE

Monitor and ensure compliance with relevant legislation and codes of ethical conduct affecting the SABC’s governance environment.

Ensure strict compliance with the Delegation of Authority Framework

Keep abreast of corporate governance developments and advise Group Executives as to their duties, responsibilities and personal obligations

Oversee the management of special communication risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and legislations.

Monitor execution of internal risk audits results per checklist to identify and address gaps.

STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT

Facilitate and convene synergies with the SABC Board, Exco members and relevant committees.

Engage in complex and brilliant networking strategies with a diverse population of customers and stakeholders.

Promote the SABC brand and reputation with key customers and stakeholders.

INHERENT/MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

CIS or equivalent bachelor’s degree NQF7

Professional member of ICSA

EXPERIENCE

6 years’ experience in the Secretariat environment

KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge and understanding of the reporting and financial requirements of the PFMA, Broadcasting Act, Companies Act and other legislation relevant to the SABC.

Time Management and highly pressured environment under stringent deadlines and deliver work of exceptional quality

Computer literacy

Maintain confidential information.

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Solution orientation

Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills

Report writing skills

Strategic and tactful attributes

Facilitation and Presentation skills

Business acumen

To apply, kindly send your applications to xabam@sabc.co.za .