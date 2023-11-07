FREELANCE POSITION | SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

FREELANCE POSITION – SIX MONTHS\
SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Reporting line: Company Secretary
Division: Company Secretary
THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
Reporting to Company Secretary: To ensure the provision of a holistic Secretariat service to the Group Executive as a collective and individually, and to ensure compliance with the SABC’s statutory and governance compliance.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND COST MANAGEMENT
- Ensure the timely compilation and distribution of Group Executive meeting documentation and other forums as required.
- Attend and minute meetings of the Group Executive and other forums.
- Maintain minute books of the Group Executive meetings and other forums in according with legal requirements and other best practices.
- Assist with the execution of Corporate Strategy by ensuring that Group Executive and Board Decisions are clearly communicated to the relevant parties.
- Manage the coordination, organization, and convening of meetings and workshops of the Group Executive
- Effectively manage all documentation for the Group Executive for easy access
- Manage parliamentary questions destined to the Office of the GCEO by monitoring and tracking responses of relevant business unit
- Ensure the timely compilation and distribution of Group Executive meeting documentation and other forums as required.
- Attend and minute meetings of the Group Executive and other forums.
- Maintained minute books of the Group Executive meetings and other forums in according with legal requirements and other best practices.
- Assist with the execution of Corporate Strategy by ensuring that Group Executive and Board Decisions are clearly communicated to the relevant parties.
- Manage the coordination, organisation, and convening of meetings and workshops of the Group Executive
- Effectively manage all documentation for the Group Executive for easy access
- Manage parliamentary questions destined for the Office of the GCEO by monitoring and tracking responses of relevant business unit
- GOVERNANCE RISK AND COMPLIANCE
- Monitor and ensure compliance with relevant legislation and codes of ethical conduct affecting the SABC’s governance environment.
- Ensure strict compliance with the Delegation of Authority Framework
- Keep abreast of corporate governance developments and advise Group Executives as to their duties, responsibilities and personal obligations
- Oversee the management of special communication risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and legislations.
- Monitor execution of internal risk audits results per checklist to identify and address gaps.
- STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT
- Facilitate and convene synergies with the SABC Board, Exco members and relevant committees.
- Engage in complex and brilliant networking strategies with a diverse population of customers and stakeholders.
- Promote the SABC brand and reputation with key customers and stakeholders.
INHERENT/MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS
- CIS or equivalent bachelor’s degree NQF7
- Professional member of ICSA
EXPERIENCE
- 6 years’ experience in the Secretariat environment
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge and understanding of the reporting and financial requirements of the PFMA, Broadcasting Act, Companies Act and other legislation relevant to the SABC.
- Time Management and highly pressured environment under stringent deadlines and deliver work of exceptional quality
- Computer literacy
- Maintain confidential information.
- Problem-solving and analytical skills
- Solution orientation
- Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills
- Report writing skills
- Strategic and tactful attributes
- Facilitation and Presentation skills
- Business acumen
To apply, kindly send your applications to xabam@sabc.co.za.
Closing date 07 November 2023. No late applications will be accepted.