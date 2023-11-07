FREELANCE POSITION | SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

FREELANCE POSITION – SIX MONTHS\

SECRETARY TO THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Reporting line: Company Secretary

Division: Company Secretary

 

THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

Reporting to Company Secretary: To ensure the provision of a holistic Secretariat service to the Group Executive as a collective and individually, and to ensure compliance with the SABC’s statutory and governance compliance.

 

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

 

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND COST MANAGEMENT

  • Ensure the timely compilation and distribution of Group Executive meeting documentation and other forums as required.
  • Attend and minute meetings of the Group Executive and other forums.
  • Maintain minute books of the Group Executive meetings and other forums in according with legal requirements and other best practices.
  • Assist with the execution of Corporate Strategy by ensuring that Group Executive and Board Decisions are clearly communicated to the relevant parties.
  • Manage the coordination, organization, and convening of meetings and workshops of the Group Executive
  • Effectively manage all documentation for the Group Executive for easy access
  • Manage parliamentary questions destined to the Office of the GCEO by monitoring and tracking responses of relevant business unit
  1. GOVERNANCE RISK AND COMPLIANCE
  • Monitor and ensure compliance with relevant legislation and codes of ethical conduct affecting the SABC’s governance environment.
  • Ensure strict compliance with the Delegation of Authority Framework
  • Keep abreast of corporate governance developments and advise Group Executives as to their duties, responsibilities and personal obligations
  • Oversee the management of special communication risks to protect organisational integrity, create value, prevent financial loss and ensure compliance with applicable policies and legislations.
  • Monitor execution of internal risk audits results per checklist to identify and address gaps.

 

  1. STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT
  • Facilitate and convene synergies with the SABC Board, Exco members and relevant committees.
  • Engage in complex and brilliant networking strategies with a diverse population of customers and stakeholders.
  • Promote the SABC brand and reputation with key customers and stakeholders.

 

INHERENT/MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

 

QUALIFICATIONS

  • CIS or equivalent bachelor’s degree NQF7
  • Professional member of ICSA

EXPERIENCE

  • 6 years’ experience in the Secretariat environment

 

KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge and understanding of the reporting and financial requirements of the PFMA, Broadcasting Act, Companies Act and other legislation relevant to the SABC.
  • Time Management and highly pressured environment under stringent deadlines and deliver work of exceptional quality
  • Computer literacy
  • Maintain confidential information.
  • Problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Solution orientation
  • Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Strategic and tactful attributes
  • Facilitation and Presentation skills
  • Business acumen

 

 

To apply, kindly send your applications to xabam@sabc.co.za.

Closing date 07 November 2023. No late applications will be accepted.

 