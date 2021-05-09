FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | S3 MAKES THE DIFFERENCE WITH THE GLOBAL CITIZEN PARTNERSHIP

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) television channel, S3 is proud to announce a partnership with Global Citizen which will see the channel broadcast an hour-long Global Citizen concert on Sunday, 9 May 2021, at 21h30. This Global Broadcast special celebrates Heroic Health Workers Worldwide, inspiring Action for Equitable COVID19 Vaccine distribution to everyone everywhere.

Hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer, Selena Gomez, and musical headliners, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. Joined by Nomzamo Mbatha, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, & Sean Penn. Taped before an audience of vaccinated frontline healthcare & essential workers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

SABC and S3 would also like to congratulate, the South African internationally renowned actress Nomzamo Mbatha in her role as the spokesperson for the Global Citizen, the world’s largest movement of action-takers and impact-makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030, the movement which is supported by the President of the Republic of South Africa, the honorable Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa .

S3 has consistently partnered with the Global Citizen organization since the Covid19 pandemic spread across the globe. “S3 knows that part of the solution to the crisis is information and global action and thus the partnership with a global brand. “The principles that S3 shares with the Global Citizen is a need to encourage action to ensure equitable access to needed vaccines despite what country one lives in or one’s bank balance. We need, as citizens, to think of ourselves as global citizens and put pressure on world leaders in all fields to do their part in ensuring access to vaccinations for all and particularly immediately for all frontline workers whether they are in wealthier countries or in the poorest nations. We also value the entertainment lineup and the information about the vaccine within the hour broadcast from Global Citizen.” Pat van Heerden Head of Channel, S3.

Chebet Chikumbu, Africa Director, Global Citizen, said; “We are thrilled to be teaming up with S3 to air the one hour global special, Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. As the first live event since the pandemic, we’re delighted that South Africa’s very own Nomzamo Mbatha features as part of the international line-up, that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everyone.”

Our viewers can look forward to special appearances by Campaign Chair Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, special messages from His Holiness Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Biden, and joined by award winning actor Ben Affleck, model Chrissy Teigen, American Television hosts David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel, TV Personality Gayle King, actress Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.

About S3

SABC 3 is transitioning to S3 – a revamped channel servicing the independent thinker and the progressive South African millennial. We want our viewers to open up to new lands, new content, new ideas and new ways of being. Through this new positioning, S3 invites viewers to take in all the new programming that is on offer; to open up to a dialogue with your public broadcasting channel. Ultimately, our vision is to foster the spirit of curiosity and spearhead a generation of free thinkers. S3 is opening itself up to new viewers. These viewers, who fall under the millennial umbrella, are more socially conscious and environmentally aware than their predecessors. They are progressive and open-minded and S3 will champion their frame of mind.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, have resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at $48.4 billion, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. During last year’s Global Citizen hosted campaigns, One World: Together at Home and Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, we mobilized over $1.5 billion in cash grants, with over $1.1 billion being already disbursed. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Don’t miss the Global Citizen concert on S3 this Sunday at 21h30, and the repeat on Tuesday 23h00.

