FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | 5FM’S ZANELE POTELWA ONE OF M&G TOP 200 YOUNG SOUTH AFRICANS  

Friday, 30 June 2023, Johannesburg – 5FM’s 5 Lunch host, Zanele Potelwa, has been announced as one of South Africa’s Top 200 Young South Africans.

Aside from hosting the highly popular 5 Lunch slot on 5FM, weekdays from 12h00 to 15h00, Zanele has just joined SABC Sport as a presenter for its new Netball World Cup show. She has hosted events such as the GenNext Awards, and in 2022, she was a red-carpet host for the South African Music Awards and the inaugural SA Amapiano Award and a black carpet host for the METRO FM Music Awards 2023. She has also made her mark as one of SA’s leading MCs, voiceover artists, actors, DJs and content creators.

The Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans list celebrates South African visionaries among SA’s youth – South Africa’s key to reaching greatness. For almost two decades, the Mail and Guardian have recognized the impact the South African youth make every day with this initiative.

This year’s installation of M&G’s 200 Young South Africans boasted over 15 inclusive categories that aim to recognise and reward youth who have created resilient, entrepreneurial and robust solutions. These categories include, but are not limited to, arts and entertainment, Civil Society, Health, Technology and Innovation, and sport. These young people are actively shaping South Africa and play a pivotal role in building its future.

5FM Management wishes to congratulate Zanele on this remarkable achievement and wishes her continued successes in all her endeavours – impacting and changing SA for the better to the power of 5.

