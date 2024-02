FLORENCE MASEBE TEMPORARILY REPLACES HARRIET MANAMELA AS MEIKIE MAPUTLA

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ played by Harriet Manamela will be replaced until the end of season 12. The decision came about after Harriet Manamela needed to be placed on sick leave for an extended period of time. Manamela’s last scene for the season will air on the 5th of April 2024. From the 15th of May 2024 the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ will be played by Florence Masebe.