FEZILE MKHIZE TO TURN UP THE TEMPERATURE ON GENERATIONS: THE LEGACY

Generations: The Legacy is thrilled to announce that Fezile Mkhize will be appearing on Generations: The Legacy as the paramedic with a kind heart and killer smile. In addition to this he brings an easy charm to the role of Khensani. Fezile comes with a natural talent in front of the cameras and on stage, having presented Top Billing, played the role of Macbeth in The Macbeths and played Cyril in Adulting.

Viewers will no doubt find him easy on the eye – Fezile was declared Cosmopolitan’s “Sexiest Man 2019”, has graced the cover of Men’s Health, twice and he has won Mr. World South Africa and Mr. World Africa. We promise, this summer is going to be extra hot when Fezile appears.

Being a qualified and practicing doctor, Fezile is well-suited to the role of Khensani the paramedic. Casting Director Russel Savadier says,

“The role of the Paramedic Khensani required an actor who was able to play “charming” and carry a high degree of medical professionalism. Fezile is an actor who perfectly encompasses this. He’s a strong performer – an Ex Mr.-World South Africa – and an ACTUAL medical doctor! That combination works a treat. We’re very excited to have him on board!”

We at Generations: The Legacy have no doubt that Fezile will provide just the tonic needed this summer. So, tune in from Thursday 23 November to catch the very beautiful, very talented doctor on your screens!