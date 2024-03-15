ENTRIES OPEN FOR MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA SEASON 5

Home cooks with a passion for food can now throw their name in the pot to be chosen as a contestant on the fresh new season of MasterChef South Africa, sponsored by Pick n Pay and broadcast on S3 (formerly known as SABC3).

If you’re a wizard in the kitchen whose divine dishes have friends and family begging for seconds, this television show could turn you into Mzansi’s next culinary sensation.

The winner of the local fifth version of the world’s biggest television cooking competition will also scoop a tasty R1 million in prize money.

To possibly bake, fry, or roast your way to success in the MasterChef South Africa kitchen, you must be a South African citizen above the age of 18 who has never earned a living as a professional chef.

You simply have to live and breathe food, love spending time in front of the stove, and know how to whip up the most mouthwatering meals.

Based on these basic ingredients, the MasterChef South Africa producers will whittle down all the entries via different audition phases. Eventually, twenty contestants from different walks of life will wear MasterChef’s iconic apron representing South Africa’s rich and varied food culture. These twenty lucky amateur chefs will then be able to impress the show’s three celebrity judges with their culinary creations from the ingredients stocked in the kitchen’s Pick n Pay Pantry.

So, how do you enter this life-changing competition? Visit the official MasterChef South Africa website at www.masterchefsa.tv, where you’ll find all the instructions. Also, make sure you use this exact website address. Since MasterChef is a global phenomenon produced in many countries, there are dozens of show and fan pages on the internet.

The closing date for entries is 15 March 2024.

The multiple-award-winning Cape Town-based production company Homebrew Films will produce MasterChef South Africa.