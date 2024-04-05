ELECTION360 COVERS THE EFFECT OF ELECTIONS BROADCAST ON SABC1 AND SABC2

Johannesburg, 5 April 2024 – In commemoration of 30 years of democracy and as a lead-up to the 6th general elections taking place on the 29th of May 2024, SABC News, in collaboration with SABC1 and SABC2 will launch an election-driven programme, Elections 360.

Elections 360 is a comprehensive, current affairs show reflecting the 30 years since South Africa obtained democracy. It will look at how the lives of South Africans have been impacted since 1994, hand over the mic to the public and get them to express their lived experiences, the quality of democracy and how they’ve experienced it. The show aims to amplify the voices not usually heard with unedited content that will tell South African stories and tackle issues related to service delivery, community development, politics, and economics, including topics of interest for all South Africans.

SABC1 will broadcast Election 360 daily, starting Monday the 8th of April, Mondays – Thursdays at 17:00, hosted by the multi-talented Mxolisi Masango.

SABC2 will broadcast Election 360 weekly, the Sunday edition, starting on the 14th of April at 19:00, where award-winning broadcasters Sakina Kamwendo and Blain Herman will host the political party debates.

For more information and publicity images, don’t hesitate to contact the Video Entertainment Publicity office.