Disclaimer – Old

The Subscriber and/ or User of this SABC service does so at his or her own risk.

Neither the SABC, its affiliates, employees, agents, third party content providers, licensors or licensees warrant that this service shall be free from interruptions or error nor do they warrant that any information obtained using this service shall always be accurate.

This disclaimer of liability applies to any damage/s or injury caused directly or indirectly by any failure of performance, error, omission, interruption, deletion, delay in operation or transmission, unforeseen computer virus, unforeseen and unsolicited permanent or temporary storage of information, communication line failure, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to and/ or alteration of any record, whether for breach of contract, negligence or delict or under any other cause of action.

The SABC shall not be liable for any breach of data protection, privacy or security legislation that may ensue pursuant to the Subscriber/ User’s participation in any activity provided or made possible by this service.

The Subscriber /User of this service therefore waives any claims against the SABC that may result from incidents mentioned above.