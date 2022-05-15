DANCE YO DUMO DANCE CHALLENGE – VIEWER COMPETITION

The competition will run for 3 weeks from Wednesday 11 May 2022 to Sunday 29 May 2022.

Week 1: 11 – 15 May 2022, 12 pm (midnight)

Week 2: 16 – 22 May 2022, 12 pm (midnight)

Week 3: 23 – 29 May 2022, 12 pm (midnight)The competition is open to all South African TV viewers, except directors, members, partners, employees, agents, service providers, and any SABC employee including agencies, and/or their spouses, life partners, parents, children, brothers, sisters, business partners or associates.

For entry, share your dance move under the call-to-entry post and hashtag #DanceYoDumo

Correct entries received by the advertised deadlines will be considered for the draw. Any late entries received will not be taken into consideration.

No SMS rates do not apply. Data applies.

Winners will be contacted by the SABC to verify the following: name, surname, ID number, address, and shoe size.

Entrants that enter need to be within the ages of 18 and older. Below the designated age will need a guardian to consent to the prize.

Winners, who are not contactable by phone, after the closing date/time, will be disqualified and a new winner will be drawn.

Winner to be announced on SABC1 digital platforms by the following dates:

Week 1 announcement: 16 May 2022

Week 2 announcement: 23 May 2022

Week 3 announcement: 30 May 2022

The SABC and its agents accept no responsibility for any problems or technical malfunction of any communication network or any late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, incorrectly submitted, delayed, illegible or corrupted entries. The SABC and its agents are not liable for any costs incurred, responses received or any other consequences of user error.

The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into. The SABC or its agents will not be held responsible for any disputes arising from the competition or prize awards.

Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be deferred or exchanged.

Branded SABC1 merchandise (branded sneaker and branded speaker)

Prize will be sent via courier or postal service.

Winners use prizes at own risk. The SABC and its agents shall not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (including but not limited to that arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this competition or accepting or using the prize/s.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them when entering.

Winners will be selected from a random list of entries.

The SABC and its agents reserve the right to cancel, modify or amend the competition at any time if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of their control.