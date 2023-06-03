COUNTDOWN TO THE MASKED SINGER SA 3 JUNE 2023, ON S3

S3 announces that the brand-new talent reality series, The Masked Singer South Africa, will start to air on the 3rd of June 2023, Saturdays at 18:30.

The television reality show, The Masked Singer, with broadcasts in over 50 countries, is top of pop for audiences across the globe. In the United States, it is one of the most-watched reality competition shows. Today, the show, based on the South Korean Masked Singer, is an international phenomenon. And we have localized this international format for South Africa.

Comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps is our host of the show and will be joined by a panel of celebrity detectives consisting of J. Something of MiCasa fame, Somizi Mhlongo , Sithelo Shozi and Funny Man Skhumba .

In every episode celebrated, personalities and entertainment superstars sing well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities. The flamboyant masks and costumes have personalities of their own and invite as much commentary as the performances themselves do. A celebrity panel of detectives must guess who is behind the mask. The studio audience is a rich component of the show, voting together with the celebrity detectives for their favourite performance. At the end of the show, the least popular performers are eliminated, but not before the mask is removed to reveal their identity.

The Masked Singer South Africa is made possible by the collaboration between the SABC, PRIMEDIA and Anele Mdoda’s production company, Rose and Oaks.

“S3 is so excited to bring a great, big and globally successful talent show to South Africa in a local version – The Masked Singer SA! Our Sat night slot at 18:30 brings citizens talent shows, each week from around the world, but now we stage our own South African talents. The natural home for a show like this is S3 which aims at a local citizen who is simultaneously a global citizen! The tagline for S3 is Open Up: to new worlds, new thinking, new ways of living!

The Masked Singer is such a cool show in terms of how it showcases talent while ensuring that audiences need to do some hard detective work to guess who is behind the Mask. The show is also a spectacle – in the fantastic creative masks and the larger-than-life figures that adorn the stage. It is also about identity. Who is really behind the mask? Is it possible to reframe how others see us or maybe play a little with solid identities? Some rugby players may turn out to be the best singers – who knows? Come with us on the spectacular journey as we celebrate and unmask our very own talented South African celebrities. Let’s all get together and chant: Take off the Mask! June 3rd 18:30

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Group’s Chief Revenue Officer, said “Investing in and developing world quality content is intrinsic to the DNA of Primedia and a pivot for the Group’s growth strategy. We are delighted to have been able to facilitate the production of The Masked Singer by Rose and Oaks for the SABC. We wish Anele and Lala every success with this world-class show.”

“The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that have had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades. We remember how The Shell Road to Fame Show in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows, and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation singing competition show”. Every element of the show has been carefully selected from the costumes to the host to the panel of detectives. The masks, designed by Rose and Oaks Media, have been localised to reflect the best of what South Africa has to offer. The high-energy and fresh-faced Mpho Popps will host the show. His winning sense of humour and inquisitive nature is what is required in “a detective show like this”, Anele said. “He is a newcomer to the shiny floor format, and he is the perfect person to guide the viewers down this tunnel of fun”. – Anele Mdoda

Open up to new worlds of music and competitions, and catch The Masked Singer SA on S3, every Saturday at 18:30, starting the 3rd of June 2023.

