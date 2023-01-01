COMEDIAN JASON GOLIATH JOINS THE MASK SINGER SOUTH AFRICA SLEUTHS THIS WEEK.

The third episode of The Mask Singer South Africa Season 2 promises to be a jolly affair. Comedian Jason Goliath, who trumpeted on stage in the first season of Mzansi’s craziest singing contest as the larger-than-life Elephant, will be on the detective panel to unravel who the celebs behind the new masks are.

At this stage, the show’s four detectives – J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe – need all the help they can get. None of them had an inkling that Springbok was legendary actress Nthati Moshesh, and in the previous episode, only Somizi managed to identify Tortoise correctly as comedienne and actress Celeste Ntuli.

On Saturday, 20 April, The Masked Singer South Africa viewers will meet the third group of the initial 16 disguised celebrity contenders singing off for a spot in the next round.

Ice cream will put a sweet foot forward to melt some hearts while fashionable feline Cheetah is ready to deliver a spot-on performance. Fans will also see The Masked Singer South Africa ‘s beautiful version our national Bird, Blue Crane, in action and can look forward to a priceless act by a shining star called Gold,

Who are the famous South Africans hiding in these exquisite costumes, and who will have to take off their mask this week?

Everybody’s favourite guessing game is screened on S3 (formerly known as SABC 3) on Saturdays at 18:30. The rebroadcasts are on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00 and S3 on Fridays at 18:00.

Join the conversation on social media using #MaskedSingerSA.

Instagram- @MaskedSingerZA

TikTok- @MaskedSingerZA

Facebook- Masked Singer South Africa

X- @MaskedSingerZA

YouTube- Masked Singer South Africa

-ends