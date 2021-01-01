Channel Africa: The African Perspective

This Africa Month, SABC as part of its endeavors to celebrate its radio stations, recognizes Channel Africa, its international radio station with a mandate to support South Africa’s national interests through innovative content that contributes to the development of the continent.

Since the new democratic dispensation in 1994, Channel Africa has been serving its audiences with new democratic values while remaining at the forefront in the development of the ideals of the African renaissance. The station broadcasts live on two platforms; Satellite and Internet with its languages including Chinyanja, Kiswahili, English, French, and Portuguese.

SABC celebrates this dynamic station, for remaining a reliable platform for Africa’s dialogues, reinforcing the dignity, and pride, of the continent. With its rich content reflecting the socio-economic and political realities of Africa, it is not hard to declare Channel Africa, the radio station worth bragging about.

Check out their website here: http://www.channelafrica.co.za/sabc/home/channelafrica