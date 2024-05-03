CANDICE MODISELLE SITS ON THE HOT SEAT ON DEAL OR NO DEAL CELEBRITY

Johannesburg, 3 May 2024 – In the next episode, Deal or No Deal Celebrity welcomes media personality Candice Modiselle who hopes to win R250 000,00 for her chosen charity, Unchain Our Kids. Unchain Our Kids is a non-profit organization that endeavours to assist in the combat against child prostitution, child abuse, and other violations of human rights.

Winning R250 000 will make Candice the third celebrity to walk away with a jackpot amount, following the Funny Chef and Rorisang Thandekiso since the Deal or No Deal gameshow debuted on SABC1 in 2023.

The Deal or No Deal gameshow makes dreams come true for ordinary South Africans to stand a chance to win in the battle against the stingy banker. Viewers have also seen two surprised contestants walk away with Suzuki cars.

At the beginning of the show, one of the “Money Models” will hand over her briefcase, which will then be the one that will earn Candice cash for the charity that she is playing for, Unchain Our Kids. Round after round, Candice will eliminate boxes from the money tree with the hope that they contain the smallest amount of money. After each round, the show’s host, Katlego Maboe, receives a phone call from the mysterious banker, offering her a certain amount of cash in exchange for her briefcase. If she accepts the deal, the game is over. If not, she continues to play until she accepts the offer or leaves with the money inside the box initially given.

“I consider it to be a great honour whenever I have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in society. This particular initiative was close to my heart. I admire their courage in alleviating the staggering numbers in woman and children falling victim to human trafficking. To commit to the therapy and rehabilitation of said individuals is a dire need that I was honoured to support. More people should know about them.” – Candice Modiselle.

Tune into SABC 1 on Saturday at 18:00 to see how Candice battles the banker to win money on behalf of Unchain Our Kids. You can also catch the rebroadcasts of Deal or No Deal Celebrity on S3 on Sundays at 12pm and again on SABC 1 on Tuesdays at 22:00.

For media enquiries