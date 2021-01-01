Advertisement
CANCELLATION OF RFP NO: RFP/TRA/2020/50– PROVISION OF REAL TIME TRACKING SYSTEM FOR SABC FLEET VEHICLES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS
Attachments
CANCELLATION LETTER veh trracking
File size:
116 KB
Downloads:
13
Win R10 000 for a 10-minute radio drama – in Afrikaans, English or isiXhosa
