Attachments

CANCELLATION LETTER FOR: RFP/ENG/2021/46, PROVISION OF SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, COMMISSIONING, INTEGRATION AND TRAINING OF AN LTO TAPE AND DISK STORAGE SYSTEM FOR THE SABC DIGITAL LIBRARY, INCLUDING UPGRADING OF EXISTING LTO SYSTEM.
CANCELLATION LETTER RFP ENG 2021 46.docx
RFI/LOG/2022/2:Funding and construction on site owned by SABC at Riverside Park in Mbombela
PUBLICATION OF AWARD – RFP/LOG/2021/57 – PROVISION OF CLEANING, HYGIENE AND PEST CONTROL SERVICES AT SABC OFFICES IN FREE STATE FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS
