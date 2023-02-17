CAMERA ROLLING, ACTION: 60 NOMINATIONS FOR SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 February 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Video Entertainment Division, bagged a monumental 60 nominations at the 6th Edition of The Royalty Soapie Awards nominees announcement. The announcement was broadcast on SABC1 last night.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 8 pm.  

Leading the pack is SABC1 with 27 nominations, followed by S3 as The Estate received a total of 23 nominations, and SABC2 received 10 nominations.  

The Estate scored nominations in the categories including Outstanding Supporting Actor (Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo and Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Moliehi Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau), Outstanding Lead Actor (Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela and Aubrey Poo, nominated for the second year in a row after winning the award for his role as Castro Kamanga last year) and Outstanding Lead Actress (Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane and Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela).  

Skeem Saam gets a nomination for The Outstanding TV Drama, with some of the Soapies actors recognised in the categories of Outstanding Newcomer (Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo), Outstanding Lead Actor (Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa and Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa), Outstanding Male Villain (Cedric Fourie) and Outstanding Female Villain nomination goes to Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi.

Other notable nominations scored by SABC1 are Outstanding Couple (Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy), Outstanding Art Direction and Outstanding Directing Direction (uBettina Wethu), Outstanding Writing Team (Uzalo), Outstanding Male Villain (Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo) and Outstanding Female Villain (Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo). 

SABC2’s 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards nominations include Outstanding Supporting Actress (Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan), Outstanding Young Performer (El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan), Outstanding Female Villain (Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan) and Outstanding Couple (Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan).

 

List of SABC Video Entertainment Nominees:

 

CATEGORY NOMINEES CHANNEL
Outstanding Art Direction  Skeem Saam SABC1
                                                uBettina Wethu S2 SABC1
                                                  The Estate S3
Outstanding Directing Direction                                uBettina Wethu S2 SABC1
The Estate S3
Outstanding Editing Team            The Estate S3
Outstanding Cinematography    The Estate S3
Outstanding Sound Mixing &   Editing The Estate S3
Outstanding Makeup & Hairstyling The Estate S3
Outstanding Wardrobe  7de Laan SABC2
The Estate S3
Outstanding Writing Team    Uzalo SABC1
The Estate S3
Outstanding Supporting Actor   

 

 Masilo Magoro as Charles  Kunutu on Skeem Saam SABC1
Zenzelisphesihle ‘Sparky’ Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate S3
Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate S3
Outstanding Supporting Actress Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan SABC2
Moliehi ‘Didie’ Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate S3
Outstanding Newcomer          Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam SABC1
Outstanding Young Performer 

 

 El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan SABC2
Outstanding Couple              

 

 Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy SABC1
Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan SABC2
Outstanding Male Villain         Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1
                                                    Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo SABC1
Outstanding Female Villain      

                                                         

 Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam SABC1
Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo SABC1
Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan SABC2
Outstanding Lead Actor     

 

 Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1
                                               Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1
  Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate S3
  Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3
Outstanding Lead Actress 

 

 Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane on The Estate S3
                                            Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela  on The Estate S3
Outstanding Daily TV Drama   Skeem Saam SABC1

 

To vote in the public voting categories:

Most Popular Show – Dial *120*32020*1#

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – Dial *120*32020*2#

Viewers’ Best Actress – Dial *120*32020*3#

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
MOST POPULAR SHOW Voting code Programme Channel
Dial *120*32020*1# 1 Skeem Saam         SABC1
6 uBettina Wethu S2   SABC1
13 Generations – The Legacy SABC1
16 Uzalo SABC1
19 7de Laan SABC2
23 Muvhango SABC2
24 The Estate S3

 

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
Viewer’s Choice Best Actor    Voting code Programme Channel
  1 Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3
Dial *120*32020*2#                                

                                                  

                                                      

 2 Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1
5 Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate S3
12 Masilo Magoro as Charles on Skeem Saam SABC1
14 Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate S3
16 Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele on Generations: The Legacy SABC1
20 Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1
22 Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on  Uzalo SABC1
23 Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam SABC1
27 Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate S3

 

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
Viewer’s Choice Best Actress  Voting code Programme Channel
Dial *120*32020*3#                                                  

                                                    

 1 Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane – The Estate S3
3 Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan SABC2
5 Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson on 7de Laan SABC2
8 Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela on The Estate S3
12 Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan SABC2
13 Moliehi Didie Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate S3
15 Samela Tyelbooi as Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy SABC1
16 Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam SABC1
21 Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo SABC1

 

SABC Video Entertainment would like to congratulate all the Nominees.

 

Don’t miss all the Glitz and Glamour on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, as we bring you the broadcast of The Royalty Soapie Awards.

 

 

