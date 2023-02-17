CAMERA ROLLING, ACTION: 60 NOMINATIONS FOR SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 February 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Video Entertainment Division, bagged a monumental 60 nominations at the 6th Edition of The Royalty Soapie Awards nominees announcement. The announcement was broadcast on SABC1 last night.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 8 pm.

Leading the pack is SABC1 with 27 nominations, followed by S3 as The Estate received a total of 23 nominations, and SABC2 received 10 nominations.

The Estate scored nominations in the categories including Outstanding Supporting Actor (Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo and Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Moliehi Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau), Outstanding Lead Actor (Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela and Aubrey Poo, nominated for the second year in a row after winning the award for his role as Castro Kamanga last year) and Outstanding Lead Actress (Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane and Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela).

Skeem Saam gets a nomination for The Outstanding TV Drama, with some of the Soapies actors recognised in the categories of Outstanding Newcomer (Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo), Outstanding Lead Actor (Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa and Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa), Outstanding Male Villain (Cedric Fourie) and Outstanding Female Villain nomination goes to Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi.

Other notable nominations scored by SABC1 are Outstanding Couple (Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy), Outstanding Art Direction and Outstanding Directing Direction (uBettina Wethu), Outstanding Writing Team (Uzalo), Outstanding Male Villain (Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo) and Outstanding Female Villain (Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo).

SABC2’s 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards nominations include Outstanding Supporting Actress (Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan), Outstanding Young Performer (El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan), Outstanding Female Villain (Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan) and Outstanding Couple (Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan).

Programme Voting number Voting code 1. 7de Laan *120*32020* 1 2. Generations – The Legacy *120*32020* 6 3. Muvhango *120*32020* 13 4. Skeem Saam *120*32020* 16 5. The Estate *120*32020* 19 6. uBettina Wethu *120*32020* 23 7. Uzalo *120*32020* 24

List of SABC Video Entertainment Nominees:

CATEGORY NOMINEES CHANNEL Outstanding Art Direction Skeem Saam SABC1 uBettina Wethu S2 SABC1 The Estate S3 Outstanding Directing Direction uBettina Wethu S2 SABC1 The Estate S3 Outstanding Editing Team The Estate S3 Outstanding Cinematography The Estate S3 Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing The Estate S3 Outstanding Makeup & Hairstyling The Estate S3 Outstanding Wardrobe 7de Laan SABC2 The Estate S3 Outstanding Writing Team Uzalo SABC1 The Estate S3 Outstanding Supporting Actor Masilo Magoro as Charles Kunutu on Skeem Saam SABC1 Zenzelisphesihle ‘Sparky’ Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate S3 Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate S3 Outstanding Supporting Actress Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan SABC2 Moliehi ‘Didie’ Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate S3 Outstanding Newcomer Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam SABC1 Outstanding Young Performer El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Couple Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Male Villain Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1 Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo SABC1 Outstanding Female Villain Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam SABC1 Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo SABC1 Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Lead Actor Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1 Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1 Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate S3 Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3 Outstanding Lead Actress Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane on The Estate S3 Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela on The Estate S3 Outstanding Daily TV Drama Skeem Saam SABC1

To vote in the public voting categories:

Most Popular Show – Dial *120*32020*1#

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – Dial *120*32020*2#

Viewers’ Best Actress – Dial *120*32020*3#

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES MOST POPULAR SHOW Voting code Programme Channel Dial *120*32020*1# 1 Skeem Saam SABC1 6 uBettina Wethu S2 SABC1 13 Generations – The Legacy SABC1 16 Uzalo SABC1 19 7de Laan SABC2 23 Muvhango SABC2 24 The Estate S3

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Voting code Programme Channel 1 Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3 Dial *120*32020*2# 2 Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam SABC1 5 Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate S3 12 Masilo Magoro as Charles on Skeem Saam SABC1 14 Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate S3 16 Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 20 Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1 22 Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo SABC1 23 Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam SABC1 27 Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate S3

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES Viewer’s Choice Best Actress Voting code Programme Channel Dial *120*32020*3# 1 Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane – The Estate S3 3 Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan SABC2 5 Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 8 Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela on The Estate S3 12 Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan SABC2 13 Moliehi Didie Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate S3 15 Samela Tyelbooi as Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 16 Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam SABC1 21 Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo SABC1

SABC Video Entertainment would like to congratulate all the Nominees.

Don’t miss all the Glitz and Glamour on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, as we bring you the broadcast of The Royalty Soapie Awards.

Follow the conversation on SABC Video Entertainment Social Media platforms.