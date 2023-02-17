CAMERA ROLLING, ACTION: 60 NOMINATIONS FOR SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT

Johannesburg – Friday, 17 February 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Video Entertainment Division, bagged a monumental 60 nominations at the 6th Edition of The Royalty Soapie Awards nominees announcement. The announcement was broadcast on SABC1 last night.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, at 8 pm.
Leading the pack is SABC1 with 27 nominations, followed by S3 as The Estate received a total of 23 nominations, and SABC2 received 10 nominations.
The Estate scored nominations in the categories including Outstanding Supporting Actor (Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo and Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Moliehi Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau), Outstanding Lead Actor (Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela and Aubrey Poo, nominated for the second year in a row after winning the award for his role as Castro Kamanga last year) and Outstanding Lead Actress (Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane and Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela).
Skeem Saam gets a nomination for The Outstanding TV Drama, with some of the Soapies actors recognised in the categories of Outstanding Newcomer (Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo), Outstanding Lead Actor (Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa and Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa), Outstanding Male Villain (Cedric Fourie) and Outstanding Female Villain nomination goes to Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi.
Other notable nominations scored by SABC1 are Outstanding Couple (Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy), Outstanding Art Direction and Outstanding Directing Direction (uBettina Wethu), Outstanding Writing Team (Uzalo), Outstanding Male Villain (Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo) and Outstanding Female Villain (Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo).
SABC2’s 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards nominations include Outstanding Supporting Actress (Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan), Outstanding Young Performer (El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan), Outstanding Female Villain (Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan) and Outstanding Couple (Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan).
|Programme
|Voting number
|Voting code
|1.
|7de Laan
|*120*32020*
|1
|2.
|Generations – The Legacy
|*120*32020*
|6
|3.
|Muvhango
|*120*32020*
|13
|4.
|Skeem Saam
|*120*32020*
|16
|5.
|The Estate
|*120*32020*
|19
|6.
|uBettina Wethu
|*120*32020*
|23
|7.
|Uzalo
|*120*32020*
|24
List of SABC Video Entertainment Nominees:
|CATEGORY
|NOMINEES
|CHANNEL
|Outstanding Art Direction
|Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|uBettina Wethu S2
|SABC1
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Directing Direction
|uBettina Wethu S2
|SABC1
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Editing Team
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Cinematography
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Makeup & Hairstyling
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Wardrobe
|7de Laan
|SABC2
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Writing Team
|Uzalo
|SABC1
|The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Supporting Actor
|Masilo Magoro as Charles Kunutu on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Zenzelisphesihle ‘Sparky’ Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate
|S3
|Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Supporting Actress
|Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|Moliehi ‘Didie’ Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Newcomer
|Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Outstanding Young Performer
|El-Kody Langeveldt as Edmund ‘Eddie’ Peterson on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|Outstanding Couple
|Samela Tyelbooi & Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele & Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy
|SABC1
|Hildegardt Whites & Dirk Stoltz as Bonita & DeWet Basson on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|Outstanding Male Villain
|Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo
|SABC1
|Outstanding Female Villain
|Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo
|SABC1
|Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|Outstanding Lead Actor
|Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate
|S3
|Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Lead Actress
|Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane on The Estate
|S3
|Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela on The Estate
|S3
|Outstanding Daily TV Drama
|Skeem Saam
|SABC1
To vote in the public voting categories:
Most Popular Show – Dial *120*32020*1#
Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – Dial *120*32020*2#
Viewers’ Best Actress – Dial *120*32020*3#
|PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
|MOST POPULAR SHOW
|Voting code
|Programme
|Channel
|Dial *120*32020*1#
|1
|Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|6
|uBettina Wethu S2
|SABC1
|13
|Generations – The Legacy
|SABC1
|16
|Uzalo
|SABC1
|19
|7de Laan
|SABC2
|23
|Muvhango
|SABC2
|24
|The Estate
|S3
|PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
|Viewer’s Choice Best Actor
|Voting code
|Programme
|Channel
|1
|Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate
|S3
|Dial *120*32020*2#
|2
|Cedric Fourie as Lehasa Maphosa on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|5
|Dumisani Mbebe as Melisizwe Nobengela on The Estate
|S3
|12
|Masilo Magoro as Charles on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|14
|Mpho Sibeko as Dumisani Mokobane on The Estate
|S3
|16
|Muzi Mthabela as Nkosiyabo Cele on Generations: The Legacy
|SABC1
|20
|Putla Sehlapelo as Alfred Magongwa on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|22
|Siyabonga Radebe as Vika on Uzalo
|SABC1
|23
|Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|27
|Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakhathwayo on The Estate
|S3
|PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
|Viewer’s Choice Best Actress
|Voting code
|Programme
|Channel
|Dial *120*32020*3#
|1
|Clementine Mosimane as Mmatshepo Mokobane – The Estate
|S3
|3
|Deirdre Wolhuter as Mariaan Welman on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|5
|Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|8
|Lerato Mvelase as Noxolo Nobengela on The Estate
|S3
|12
|Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya-Meintjies on 7de Laan
|SABC2
|13
|Moliehi Didie Makobane as Tsholofelo Tau on The Estate
|S3
|15
|Samela Tyelbooi as Ayanda Majola on Generations: The Legacy
|SABC1
|16
|Samukele Mkhize as Khwezikazi on Skeem Saam
|SABC1
|21
|Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji on Uzalo
|SABC1
SABC Video Entertainment would like to congratulate all the Nominees.
Don’t miss all the Glitz and Glamour on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, as we bring you the broadcast of The Royalty Soapie Awards.
Follow the conversation on SABC Video Entertainment Social Media platforms.