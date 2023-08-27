BASADI IN MUSIC AWARDS TO BE BROADCAST ON SABC 2

On Sunday 27 August 2023 at 20:30, prepare to be immersed in a night of pure musical enchantment as the highly anticipated Basadi in Music Awards make their triumphant return for the second annual event, set to honor the trailblazing women in the world of music. The captivating awards ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast exclusively on SABC 2.

Basadi in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable contributions of women in the music industry. With an array of iconic performances and emotional moments, this event promises to be a testament to the indomitable spirit of female musicians.

This spectacular night was hosted by the incomparable Unathi at the prestigious Joburg Theatre. The event featured a whirlwind of extraordinary performances from Andile, Khanyo, Tshedi Mholo, Winnie Khumalo, Tamara Dey, MmaAusi, Dr Buselaphi, Maleh, Mpho Sebina, Vicky Sampson, Msaki, Yanga, Thembisile Ntaka, CiCi, Skye Wanda and Lwah Ndlunkulu.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the magic. Tune in on 27 August 2023 at 20:30 to witness the unparalleled power and artistry of women in music, exclusively on SABC 2.

“What better way to conclude Women’s month celebration on the last weekend of August than honouring women’s excellence in the entertainment industry through the broadcast of The Basadi In Music Awards 2023 on SABC 2. This is truly purposeful partnership between SABC 2 and Basadi In Music awards that brings entertainment and drives audiences on the channel”. – Dichaba Phalatse, Marketing Manager for Video Entertainment.

BIMA CEO Hloni Modise-Matau: “#BasadiInMusicAwards2023 has been an exhilarating journey, serving as a fitting and commendable platform for honoring the esteemed Queens within the realm of music. The enthusiasm is palpable as we embark on our inaugural official broadcast, an event anticipated to captivate not only the audience of SABC2 but also the entire nation, with its enthralling array of performances by our talented and celebrated Queens of the music industry. The forthcoming event holds promise and excitement, building anticipation for the upcoming #Basadiinmusicawards2024, which we ardently await with great anticipation and enthusiasm.”

