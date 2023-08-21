AUBREY POO JOINS GENERATIONS: THE LEGACY CONSTELLATION OF STARS AS RAPULANA SEIPHEMO AND CONNIE FERGUSON REPRISE FAMOUS ROLES

Johannesburg, 21 August 2023 – SABC1 and Generations: The Legacy welcome Aubrey Poo as the latest star to join Mzansi’s longest running Soapie. Aubrey brings a wealth of experience to the show, having starred in countless productions on-screen and on-stage. The multi-talented Aubrey will bring the natural charm and elegance which he exudes to the role of Khumo Moroka. He is a perfect fit for the role, as Khumo is a high-powered scion of the Moroka family, responsible for running their mining operations. Aubrey’s ability to play the scheming villain, with a disarming smile and cunning guile, will no doubt shine through as Khumo reaches for his vaulting ambition.

The soapie also announces the return of Rapulana Seiphemo as Tau Mogale and Connie Ferguson – who will play the nation’s forever crush, Karabo Moroka. These two need no introduction and we are sure the chemistry, class, and panache that we have become accustomed to will shine through once again.

The viewers can look forward to a blooming spring and sizzling summer as the drama, scheming and betrayal intensifies when these three powerhouses light up our screens from Mid-September. Viewers are in for a major shake-up as family battles, love triangles and boardroom maneuvers explode.

Catch Generations: The Legacy, weekdays at 8pm, only on SABC1 Mzansi FoSho!