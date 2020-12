ALDRIN SAMPEAR JOINS SAfm

Johannesburg, Tuesday 22 December 2020– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio station SAfm, is pleased to announce that Mr. Aldrin Sampear will be the new host of SAfm’s afternoon drive talk show Beyond The Headline 15h00 – 18h00 Weekdays. Mr. Sampear will start presenting the show from 04 January 2021.