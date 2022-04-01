MEDIA STATEMENT | SABC ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF MR. THOMAS MLAMBO

Johannesburg – Friday, 1 April 2022 –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce the departure of Mr. Thomas Mlambo, who was one of the public broadcaster’s top sporting radio and television Anchors. After almost a decade with the SABC, wherein he hosted the country’s leading sports shows such as SABC’s flagship sport football review show, Soccerzone, the late-night Sport @ 10, Laduma, various AFCON tournaments, the FA Cup, the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, the Olympics as well as the Ultimate Sport show on Metro FM, Mlambo has decided to leave the SABC to pursue other interests.

During his tenure at the SABC, Thomas hosted a number of sport events, including the SA Sports Awards and the PSL awards. He was also a recipient of a plethora of awards for his excellence in sports broadcasting and remained a consummate professional and role model to millions of South Africans who enjoyed his incredible knowledge for sport.

Gary Rathbone, Head of Sport at the SABC, said “SABC Sport will miss Thomas – he is an extremely talented and professional sports broadcaster. Thomas has been at the heart of our on-air experience for sports fans across the country for many years. His dedication to the cause is unquestionable and he remains a brilliant example of what on-air excellence looks like in the world of sport and media.”

The SABC would like to thank Thomas for his immense contribution to the Corporation and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

