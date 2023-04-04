7DE LAAN VIEWER COMPETITION

The competition will run from 4 April 2023 27 April 2023. Competition closes Thursday 27 April 23:55. The competition is open to all South African TV viewers except directors, members, partners, employees, agents, service providers and any SABC employee including agencies, and/or their spouses, life partners, parents, children, brothers, sisters, business partners or associates. SMS keywords as follows to 48474 as per the weekly draws. The inclusion of the following key words in a sentence in re will be deemed as correct.

7 th April draw :Easter

April draw :Easter 14 th April draw : Ivy and Augusta or Aggie, Ivy and Augusta

April draw : Ivy and Augusta or Aggie, Ivy and Augusta 21 st April draw: Making coffee

April draw: Making coffee 28th April draw : The Hillside Clinic

5. Correct entries received by the advertised deadlines will be considered for the draw. Any late entries received will not be taken into consideration.

6. A premium rate of R1.50 will be charged for each SMS entry for the competition. Free SMSes do not apply.

7. Winners will be contacted by the SABC to verify the following: name, surname, ID number and address.

8. Entrants that enter need to be within the ages of 18 and older. Below the designated age will not be considered.

9. Winners, who are not contactable by phone, after the closing date/time, will be disqualified and a new winner will be drawn.

10. Winner to be announced on SABC2 on -air and digital by 12 May 2023.

The SABC and its agents accept no responsibility for any problems or technical malfunction of any communication network or any late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, incorrectly submitted, delayed, illegible or corrupted entries. The SABC and its agents are not liable for any costs incurred, responses received or any other consequences of user error.

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The SABC or its agents will not be held responsible for any disputes arising from the competition or prize awards.

Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be deferred or exchanged.

11. Viewers will win weekly 7de Laan Merchandise and a cash prize of R23 000 as the grand prize of the final draw

12. Winners use prizes at own risk. The SABC and its agents shall not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect or consequential loss), damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (including but not limited to that arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this competition or accepting or using the prize/s.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them when entering.

Winners will be selected from a random list of entries.

The SABC and its agents reserve the right to cancel, modify or amend the competition at any time if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of their control.

For T’s and C’s apply please visit www.sabc2.co.za