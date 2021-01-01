5FM- The only unapologetically official voice of the Youth of South Africa.

SABC recognizes its vibrant radio station 5FM this month, a multimedia brand that builds and shares content across digital and on-air media channels informed by the Youth. 5FM’s purpose is to bring together the youth of South Africa through the power of music. It offers popular, new contemporary music and entertainment that connects listeners with the uniquely South African national community

5FM’s inclusive youthful mindset, combined with its passionate innovative attitude allows the station to deliver an environment where the diverse youth of South Africa meet and amplify their experiences. As an entertainment powerhouse 5FM features some of the most well-known media personalities and music DJs in South Africa, the station embraces content that is relevant for the youth and co-created with the 5FM community while proudly supporting the South African music industry.

Its brave, fun, engaged, responsive, pioneering and inclusive brand has won numerous awards, including seven consecutive Generation Next awards for Coolest Radio Station, Commercial Station of the Year at the MTN Radio Awards and the Most Influential International Station at the Worldwide Radio Summit in Los Angeles.

The above is a clear indication of why 5FM is worth bragging about. Be on the lookout as we celebrate a station that lives loud!

#SABCRadioBrag