28 DAYS OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON S3

The month of February is known worldwide as Black History Month, remembering and honouring people and events in the history of and the contemporary African diaspora. Just over 90 decades ago marks the start of the Black History Month commemorations, which started in the United States of America, but it is now also a celebration of “Africaness” beyond the borders of the USA.

‘S3 is launching its new programming for this month centred around BlackHistory Month. We have selected good block buster movies for Sunday evening at 19:30 – celebrating black actors in the movie industry with movieslike Flight with Denzil Washington and Enemy of the State with Will Smith. There are movies selected for Saturday night at 22:30 that dramatically examine systemic racism in contemporary American society. S3 has also curated programs that delve into the historical experience of Africans on the slave plantations in America (the horror, the bravery of resistance and the eventual abolition of slavery). Soon after abolition though, the segregation laws, “the Jim Crow legislation” similar to apartheid laws were enacted. There is much that is different about American society but there are many similarities in how racism was constructed and implemented. For us in the contemporary world, it is important to remember that the legacy of the past lives on in the present and it is an important history to know and understand modernity.’ Pat van Heerden – Channel Head: S3.

As part of the annual commemoration, S3 introduces Black History Month movies on Saturdays at 22:30, starting with The Hate U Give on the 4th of February 2023. In this film, Starr Carter, played by Amandla Stenberg, witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil, at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and stand up for what is right.

The Devil To Pay follows on the 11th of February, with Danielle Deadwyler, Catherine Dyer and Jayson Warner Smith at the centre of this tragic story. A struggling farmer in an isolated Appalachian community fights to save her son when the cold-hearted matriarch of the oldest family on the mountain demands payment of a debt that could destroy a decade-old truce.

Harriet , starring Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, and Leslie Odom Jr., is an extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

The channel also celebrates Black History Month with the acquisition of the drama Underground on Thursdays at 21:00. This is a story about bravery, ingenuity, and power taking centre stage as plantation slaves’ band together in the fight of their lives – for their families, their future and most importantly, their freedom.

