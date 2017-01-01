2021 SOUTH AFRICAN FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINEES TO BE ANNOUNCED ON EXPRESSO

SABC 3 is pleased to announce that our breakfast show Expresso will be bringing live the nominees announcement of this year’s South African Film and Television Awards on Thursday 29th April 2021 from 6am-9am.

The South African Film and Television Awards celebrate and give acknowledgment to excellence in the film and television industry, and has this year found a new home in S3, with the channel being the leading broadcaster of the awards ceremony on the 22nd May 2021 at 8pm.

Expresso will be leading the wave of the 2021 SAFTA nominations announcements, live on the show, so make sure you watch and follow our Expresso social pages to see which categories we will be announcing!

Let’s applaud the ingenuity and development of new talent and salute the excellence of celebrated South African icons!

Open Up with Expresso Morning Show and SABC3 this Thursday!”

For more information, please contact the SABC3 PR office.

For media inquiries

Caroline Phalakatshela

Publicity Specialist – Video Entertainment

072 382 2032/ phalakatshelamc@sabc.co.za