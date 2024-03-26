MEDIA STATEMENT | LOTUS FM ANNOUNCES 2024-2025 LINE-UP

Durban – Tuesday, 26 March 2024 – Lotus FM, South Africa’s only national Indian radio station, is excited to introduce its new show and presenter line-up, which will take effect from 1 April 2024. The station will be introducing minor changes to the existing line-up to ensure consistency with its audience whilst introducing new talent to the station

. All weekday daytime shows remain unchanged, with the award-winning Breakfast Express with O’Neil and Shaastra, the mid-morning show; Style In The City hosted by the vibrant Krsna Priya Dasa, Varshan Sookhun on the Lunch Break and The Drive By hosted by the charismatic Neelofar Sayed, continuing in their regular daily slots.

New presenters include Keshav Dass who joins the station to host The Night Café, Monday to Thursday, 21:00 until 00:00. Keshav joins from a local community station and is sure to keep listeners entertained with great content and cool jams. Well-known Rivash Davnaryan takes over The Weekend Explosion, weekends from 09:00 until12:00, whilst popular DJ Jovan Moonsamy will host Saturday’s club show, The Dance Lab, from 21:00 to00:00, mixing the best in fusion music. Weekend breakfast welcomes the ever-bubbly Samantha Darsan who will be hosting The Weekend Recharge with Koobeshen Naidoo and Sunday Sizzle with Mohamed Vawda on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 06:00 and 09:00 respectively.

The legendary Mala Lutchmanan remains as the language presenter of the Tamil language show In – Isai – Mazhai on Fridays at 18:00 to19:00, whilst Dhanaseelan Doorasamy takes over the South Indian chart show, Best of Kodambakkam.

Mr Anthony Soglo, Fortune Combo Business Manager stated, “We are happy to launch the new radio year with our well-loved talent and welcome our new presenters with positive anticipation. We’re looking to grow the station using the current team in audiences and provide valuable solutions for our external and commercial stakeholders”.

Lotus FM bids farewell to Jailoshini Naidoo and Anasia Govender who leave to explore different business opportunities. Both presenters have impacted the station during their journey at Lotus FM and station management extends their gratitude for their service and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

All other shows remain unchanged.

