16 DAYS IS NOT ENOUGH…

One of the societal ills facing South Africa is the escalating scourge of violence against women and children. Twenty-seven (27) years into a constitution that is celebrated and held in high regard worldwide, it is regrettable that many voices in our society, particularly those of women, children, remain largely marginalized.

This is why the international ‘16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign’ is one of the important initiatives in the country. Taking place annually between 25 November and 10 December, the campaign is meant to challenge violence against women and children, whilst suggesting effective ways to eliminate it.

The SABC as a public service broadcaster with a duty to expose human rights violations including Gender-Based Violence (GBV) that infringes on the rights of women and children, continues to foster a collaborative effort in dealing with GBV. Through its informative public content and educational content offering, SABC constantly aims to contribute to social change by rallying all citizens to be the voices against the injustices women and children suffer in this country. In further support, the SABC will be running a campaign named “16 days is not enough” meant to extend the fight against the scourge of Gender-Based Violence beyond the dedicated 16 days.

This year’s theme #ItEndsWithYou uses the voices of men as advocates to speak out on gender-based violence while expanding a sense of accountability beyond the justice system. It seeks to enable a society where each citizen is responsible for teaching themselves and others the importance of protecting women and children.

Through #ItEndsWithYou everyone is given an opportunity to be more than mere spectators, but instead, become a responsible citizen with the power to not only stop the violence but to make sure that it doesn’t transcend to the next generation.