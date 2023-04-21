MEDIA STATEMENT | LERATO ‘LKG’ KGANYAGO AND KATLEGO MABOE REVEALED AS HOSTS OF METRO FM MUSIC AWARDS 2023 (#MMA23)

Johannesburg – Friday, 21 April 2023 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is excited to announce METRO FM On-Air Personality, Lerato ‘LKG’ Kganyago and Katlego Maboe as the hosts of the star-studded and esteemed METRO FM Music Awards 2023 (MMA23), which will take place on Saturday, 06 May 2023 at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga.

The decision by METRO FM to appoint Ms Kganyago and Mr Maboe is based on their skills as sought after hosts, who are able to carry events of this caliber. The two presenters exude class and high energy, elements that embody the prestigious METRO FM Awards.

Lerato Kganyago states “I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be entrusted with the role of co-hosting the prestigious METRO FM Music Awards 2023 alongside the incredibly talented Katlego Maboe. As a long-standing member of the METRO FM family with seven years of experience, and with a solid background in live television and broadcasting, I understand the significance of this event and I am confident in my ability to deliver an exceptional experience for South Africa’s music fans. The MMAs are a true highlight of the year for music lovers, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it all. Together with Katlego Maboe, we promise to bring an unparalleled level of class, energy, and excitement to the stage. Get ready for a night that will leave you mesmerized and craving for more, as we celebrate the very best of South African music with the industry’s leading artists and producers”.

Katlego Maboe says “I am absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the host of the METRO FM Music Awards 2023! It is an incredible honour to be part of such a prestigious event, and I am super excited to be hosting alongside the talented Lerato Kganyago. I am looking forward to celebrating the best of South African music with all the amazing artists, producers, and fans. I can’t wait!”

The awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1, SABC Plus and METRO FM’s YouTube channel at 20:00! The public is encouraged to tune in, to witness some of today’s biggest South African music acts on stage, as well as see their favorite A-list South African celebrities walk the ‘Black Carpet and participate in the awards.

Voting lines remain open and to vote: Dial *120*45787# and follow the prompts.

USSD rates charged at R1.50 per minute.

Voting lines are open as from 31 March 2023 to 30 April 2023 at midnight, except for song of the year that closes at 9pm on 6 May 2023.

Tickets for all official METRO FM Music Awards 2023 events are available at Computicket:

https://tickets.computicket.com/event/metro_fm_music_awards_2023/7215601/7215688/37771

Event Date Time Venue Tickets MMA23 Official Music Conference Thursday, 04 May 2023 10h00 – 16h00 Mbombela Civic Centre Free entry MMA23 Official Pre-Party Friday, 05 May 2023 18h00 – 04h00 The Prestige Lifestyle Grand, Mbombela From R200 MMA23 Main Event Saturday, 06 May 2023 20h00 – 22h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R150 MMA23 After Party Saturday, 06 May 2023 22h00 – 06h00 Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga From R350 MMA23 Official Love Movement Sunday, 07 May 2023 12h00 – 02h00 Nelspruit Rugby Stadium precinct From R350

