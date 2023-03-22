MEDIA STATEMENT | RSG CONTINUES TO EMBRACE SUCCESS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – RSG listeners will be delighted to know that some of the radio station’s most popular programs will be broadcast again in their original time slots from Saturday, 01 April 2023.

In addition, a brand new morning program, “Intussen met Eloise“, will begin on Monday, 08 May 2023, when host and actress Eloise Cupido moves in behind the microphone from 9:00 to 12:00. She will be assisted by newsreader Mari Molefe van Heerden and Veronique van Heyningen as producer.

“Reis Sonder Grense” with Johan Rademan returns to the 10:00 slot on a Saturday morning, followed by the popular “Saterdagresep” just after the 11:00 news. Carla Mackenzie will host the new program, “Top Treffers“, between 13:00 and 14:00. This music program will replace the Top 20 and feature the week’s biggest hits from around the world. Willem Viljoen’s “Vastrap” will be on air again from 14:00 to 15:00, followed by “RSG Sport” at 15:00. Eloise Cupido’s “Goue oues“, which was previously broadcast on Sunday evenings, will now be heard on Saturday evenings at 18:10 from 01 April 2023.

DJ Reggie Philander will get people dancing on Friday evenings from 21:20 to 23:00 with “Skud dit“, when he sets the dance floor on fire with his selection of dance hits. “Musiek sonder Grense” will now be broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21:20, followed by “Jazz op RSG” at 22:10. “Laataandkuier” (on Mondays), “Geestesgesondheid” (on Tuesdays), and “Islam in Fokus” (on Thursdays) will also move to the 22:10 time slot. “Tjil” will then be broadcast every night from Monday to Sunday at 23:10.

Tharien Oosthuizen will treat listeners to a double feature on Sunday mornings. She will host the new music program, “InstrumenTAAL“, at 05:00 on Sundays, followed by “Oggendstemming” at 06:00. “Binnekamer” will follow just after the 07:00 news, and “Loof die Here” at 08:00.

“RSG Landbou” will be broadcast a little later and will be on air from Monday to Friday, every week morning at 05:25, with the Friday morning program now extended by an additional half hour.

Leon van Nierop’s short soapie, “Hartebreker“, which has been broadcast on “Alhoebekker” for the past eight years, will come to an end on Friday, 31 March 2023. While RSG’s series of soapies are usually only on air for about three months, this popular story has entertained listeners since 2015.

The rest of the program schedule remains unchanged, while the first Radio Theater season of 2023 will also begin in April with all the winning dramas from RSG’s radio drama writing competition from last year.

According to Louise Jooste, RSG’s Business Manager, the new program schedule reflects the music, programs, and content that listeners prefer in different time slots. “We are excited about new voices like Reggie Philander who will liven up Friday evenings, and Eloise Cupido who will start with the brand new “Intussen met Eloise“. Also, “Op en Wakker” is a popular breakfast program with impressive podcast listener numbers and we want to build on this successful recipe.”

RSG’s new program schedule will take effect on Saturday, 01 April 2023. Visit rsg.co.za for more information.

Timeslot Program Presenter/s 00:00-06:00 (Mondays-Sundays) Deurnag Variety: Repeat, Agricultural, Music 06:00-07:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Monitor News- and actuality program 07:00-09:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Op en wakker Breakfast program 09:00-12:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Intussen* Eloise Cupido 12:00-13:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Spektrum News- and actuality program 13:00-15:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Driesestig Martelize Brink 15:00-17:45 (Mondays-Fridays) Spitstyd Willem Pelser 17:45-18:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Brandpunt News- and actuality program 18:00-19:00 (Mondays-Fridays) Geldsake Ryk van Niekerk 19:00-00:00 (Mondays-Sundays) Aand op RSG Variety: specialist programs 06:00-10:00 (Saturdays) Brekfis Derrich Gardner 10:00-12:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: travel, food, agricultural 12:00-13:00 (Saturdays) Naweekaktueel News- and actuality program 13:00-15:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: music programs 15:00-18:00 (Saturdays) RSG sport Various presenters 06:00-10:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: religious programs 10:00-13:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: specialist programs 13:00-17:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: music and education programs 17:00-20:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Variety: religious and education programs 20:00-21:00 (Saturdays) Kommentaar News- and actuality program 21:00-00:00 (Saturdays) Verskeie Music programs

*Intussen starts on Monday 8 May

