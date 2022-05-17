MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM INTRODUCES ITS 2023-2024 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – Munghana Lonene FM is delighted to announce the changes to enhance its line-up effective from Saturday, 1 April 2022.

The station’s listeners can look forward to Morris ‘Maningi wa Ntamu’ Sibuyi’s return to midweeks as he takes over the Community diaries slot Ta Vaaki weekdays from 20h00 to 21h00.

Thembi ‘Thembzana Reloaded’ Thobela will now present the social content slot on Mondays to Thursdays from 22h00 to 00h00.

The popular adult content talk show Gongomela moves to 00h00 to 03h00 Mondays to Fridays and will still be hosted by Risimati ‘N’wana n’wa Gee” Kwinika.

On Friday nights from 21h00 to 22h00, the station welcomes Nghwazi ya Mpfanganiso talent search runner-up Hope Lebese who joins the on-air team as the new presenter for Youth ke Yona.

On Saturdays, Munghana Lonene FM listeners will welcome back seasoned broadcaster and household name Sydney Baloyi who joins co-host Kulani ‘Ms. Kulie’ Hobyane and producer Themba ‘Techtonics’ Chauke for the Saturday breakfast show N’wayitelo wa Mugqibela from 07h00 to 09h00.

Quinton ‘The Qunitonizer’ Baloyi joins Foster ‘Mafosi – Try by force’ Chauke to present the station’s signature Xitsonga traditional music show Timitsu ta Xitsonga on Saturdays from 13h00 to 15h00.

Popular preacher Dr KS Maluleke will co-present the Sunday morning gospel show Sisimuka u vangama with Maningi wa Ntamu from 06h00 to 09h00. Dr Maluleke will be based at the station’s Giyani satellite studios.

In addition, the station also welcomes two religious contributors namely Pastor AG Zitha popularly known as the ‘The Voice of Transformation’ for Christianity as well as Phendus Mashakeni for Rastafarian.

The station is going to introduce profiling programmes on multi-platforms to celebrate the Vatsonga intellectual heritage which will be hosted by Khalanga Pat Mathebula once every month.

SABC Limpopo Combo Business Manager, Mr. Madikana Matjila stated that “We are excited to introduce cutting-edge digital SABC+ platform’s which is incorporated into Munghana Lonene FM offerings that has a mix of fresh new talent coupled with big industry names that will continue to offer listeners a great listening experience. Munghana Lonene FM also intends to live up to its brand promise by being a trendsetter in the broadcasting space.

MON – FRI TIME ZONE PROGRAMME PRESENTER PRODUCER 00h00 – 03h00 Early Morning Show Risimati Kwinika – 03h00 – 05h00 Dzudza Vurhongo Quinton Baloyi – 05h00 – 06h00 Tiko axi etleli 06h00 – 09h00 Phaphama Brian Rikhotso Conny Mashimbye Bongani Sithole 09h00 – 12h00 Swa Risima Khensani Nyango Kulani Hobyani 12h00 – 13h30 Afrika wa Vulavula Patrick Mathebula Eric Mabasa 13h30 – 15h00 Dzumba na mina Jabulani Ngobeni Amukelani N’wankoti 15h00 – 18h00 Khoma Ndlela Matthews Mokoena Lindiwe Makhubele Xolani Ndlovu 18h00 – 19h00 Tiko axi etleli 19h00 – 20h00 Ta Mintlangu Nyiko Sithole Goodwill Nziane 20h00 – 21h00 Ta Vaaki Morris Sibuyi – 21h00 – 22h00 Mon – Thurs Educational Programmes Fri Youth Ke Yona Phumzile Ngobeni Hope Lebese Chiechie Rikhotso/ Themba Chauke Chiechie Rikhotso 22h00 – 00h00 22h00 – 01h00 Mon – Thurs Late Night Show Fri Mantshwani Thembi Thobela Mathilda Chauke Morgan Shibambu SATURDAY TIME ZONE PROGRAMME PRESENTER PRODUCER 01h00 – 02h00 Automation 02h00 – 05h00 Xalamuka Phumzile Ngobeni – 05h00 – 06h00 Mina Hi Mina Omnibus 06h00 – 07h00 Tiko axi etleli 07h00 – 09h00 N’wiyitelo wa Mugqibela Sydney Baloyi Kulani Hobyani Themba Chauke 09h00 – 10h00 State your mind. Teen Zone Mpfuxelelo Makaringe Hope Lebese 10h00 – 13h00 Munghana Lonene FM Top 30 Mathilda Chauke – 13h00 – 15h00 Timitsu ta Xitsonga Quinton Baloyi Foster Chauke – 15h00 – 18h00 Etimbaleni Brian Ndlovu – 18h00 – 21h00 Emanembenembeni ya Hip Hop Amukelani N’wankoti – 21h00 – 01h00 Hi pfurha Malangavi Given Mabunda – SUNDAY TIME ZONE PROGRAMME PRESENTER PRODUCER 01h00 – 02h00 Automation 02h00 – 05h00 Xalamuka Phumzile Ngobeni – 05h00 – 06h00 Mpfumawulo wa Swilombe Ruth Maphophe – 06h00 – 09h00 Sisimuka u Vangama Morris Sibuyi Dr KS Maluleke Morgan Shibambu 09h00 – 12h00 Lathela Mathilda Chauke Foster Chauke 12h00 – 15h00 Phyuphya Themba Techtonics – 15h00 – 18h00 Etimbaleni Brian Ndlovu 18h00 – 19h00 Tiko axi etleli 19h00 – 22h00 Empfuxelelweni Thembi Thobela Goodwill Nziane 22h00 – 00h00 Campus Connection Given Mabunda Eric Mabasa

ENDS

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Mmoni (Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and

Marketing)

seapolelomv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 3311 | C. 073 688 1590