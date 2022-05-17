MEDIA STATEMENT | MUNGHANA LONENE FM INTRODUCES ITS 2023-2024 LINE-UP

Polokwane – Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – Munghana Lonene FM is delighted to announce the changes to enhance its line-up effective from Saturday, 1 April 2022.
The station’s listeners can look forward to Morris ‘Maningi wa Ntamu’ Sibuyi’s return to midweeks as he takes over the Community diaries slot Ta Vaaki weekdays from 20h00 to 21h00.
Thembi ‘Thembzana Reloaded’ Thobela will now present the social content slot on Mondays to Thursdays from 22h00 to 00h00.
The popular adult content talk show Gongomela moves to 00h00 to 03h00 Mondays to Fridays and will still be hosted by Risimati ‘N’wana n’wa Gee” Kwinika.
On Friday nights from 21h00 to 22h00, the station welcomes Nghwazi ya Mpfanganiso talent search runner-up Hope Lebese who joins the on-air team as the new presenter for Youth ke Yona.
On Saturdays, Munghana Lonene FM listeners will welcome back seasoned broadcaster and household name Sydney Baloyi who joins co-host Kulani ‘Ms. Kulie’ Hobyane and producer Themba ‘Techtonics’ Chauke for the Saturday breakfast show N’wayitelo wa Mugqibela from 07h00 to 09h00.
Quinton ‘The Qunitonizer’ Baloyi joins Foster ‘Mafosi – Try by force’ Chauke to present the station’s signature Xitsonga traditional music show Timitsu ta Xitsonga on Saturdays from 13h00 to 15h00.
Popular preacher Dr KS Maluleke will co-present the Sunday morning gospel show Sisimuka u vangama with Maningi wa Ntamu from 06h00 to 09h00. Dr Maluleke will be based at the station’s Giyani satellite studios.
In addition, the station also welcomes two religious contributors namely Pastor AG Zitha popularly known as the ‘The Voice of Transformation’ for Christianity as well as Phendus Mashakeni for Rastafarian.
The station is going to introduce profiling programmes on multi-platforms to celebrate the Vatsonga intellectual heritage which will be hosted by Khalanga Pat Mathebula once every month.
SABC Limpopo Combo Business Manager, Mr. Madikana Matjila stated that “We are excited to introduce cutting-edge digital SABC+ platform’s which is incorporated into Munghana Lonene FM offerings that has a mix of fresh new talent coupled with big industry names that will continue to offer listeners a great listening experience. Munghana Lonene FM also intends to live up to its brand promise by being a trendsetter in the broadcasting space.
|MON – FRI
|TIME ZONE
|PROGRAMME
|PRESENTER
|PRODUCER
|00h00 – 03h00
|Early Morning Show
|Risimati Kwinika
|–
|03h00 – 05h00
|Dzudza Vurhongo
|Quinton Baloyi
|–
|05h00 – 06h00
|Tiko axi etleli
|06h00 – 09h00
|Phaphama
|Brian Rikhotso
Conny Mashimbye
|Bongani Sithole
|09h00 – 12h00
|Swa Risima
|Khensani Nyango
|Kulani Hobyani
|12h00 – 13h30
|Afrika wa Vulavula
|Patrick Mathebula
|Eric Mabasa
|13h30 – 15h00
|Dzumba na mina
|Jabulani Ngobeni
|Amukelani N’wankoti
|15h00 – 18h00
|Khoma Ndlela
|Matthews Mokoena
Lindiwe Makhubele
|Xolani Ndlovu
|18h00 – 19h00
|Tiko axi etleli
|19h00 – 20h00
|Ta Mintlangu
|Nyiko Sithole
|Goodwill Nziane
|20h00 – 21h00
|Ta Vaaki
|Morris Sibuyi
|–
|21h00 – 22h00
|Mon – Thurs
Educational Programmes
Fri
Youth Ke Yona
|
Phumzile Ngobeni
Hope Lebese
|
Chiechie Rikhotso/
Themba Chauke
Chiechie Rikhotso
|22h00 – 00h00
22h00 – 01h00
|Mon – Thurs
Late Night Show
Fri
Mantshwani
|
Thembi Thobela
Mathilda Chauke
|
Morgan Shibambu
|SATURDAY
|TIME ZONE
|PROGRAMME
|PRESENTER
|PRODUCER
|01h00 – 02h00
|Automation
|02h00 – 05h00
|Xalamuka
|Phumzile Ngobeni
|–
|05h00 – 06h00
|Mina Hi Mina Omnibus
|06h00 – 07h00
|Tiko axi etleli
|07h00 – 09h00
|N’wiyitelo wa Mugqibela
|Sydney Baloyi
Kulani Hobyani
|Themba Chauke
|09h00 – 10h00
|State your mind.
Teen Zone
|Mpfuxelelo Makaringe
|Hope Lebese
|10h00 – 13h00
|Munghana Lonene FM Top 30
|Mathilda Chauke
|–
|13h00 – 15h00
|Timitsu ta Xitsonga
|Quinton Baloyi
Foster Chauke
|–
|15h00 – 18h00
|Etimbaleni
|Brian Ndlovu
|–
|18h00 – 21h00
|Emanembenembeni ya
Hip Hop
|Amukelani N’wankoti
|–
|21h00 – 01h00
|Hi pfurha Malangavi
|Given Mabunda
|–
|SUNDAY
|TIME ZONE
|PROGRAMME
|PRESENTER
|PRODUCER
|01h00 – 02h00
|Automation
|02h00 – 05h00
|Xalamuka
|Phumzile Ngobeni
|–
|05h00 – 06h00
|Mpfumawulo wa Swilombe
|Ruth Maphophe
|–
|06h00 – 09h00
|Sisimuka u Vangama
|Morris Sibuyi
Dr KS Maluleke
|Morgan Shibambu
|09h00 – 12h00
|Lathela
|Mathilda Chauke
|Foster Chauke
|12h00 – 15h00
|Phyuphya
|Themba Techtonics
|–
|15h00 – 18h00
|Etimbaleni
|Brian Ndlovu
|18h00 – 19h00
|Tiko axi etleli
|19h00 – 22h00
|Empfuxelelweni
|Thembi Thobela
|Goodwill Nziane
|22h00 – 00h00
|Campus Connection
|Given Mabunda
|Eric Mabasa
