DREAMS SET TO COME TRUE WITH SA’S VERY OWN DEAL OR NO DEAL

Things are about to get a lot more exciting for SABC viewers as Katlego Maboe, readies to host a hot new television show, Deal or No Deal, South Africa.

Deal or No Deal, a game show which has been a worldwide sensation will be part of the SABC’s broadcasting offering from March 2023. The game show has been described as a “game show match of nerves, instincts and raw intuition”, adding intense suspense with loads of money ready for the taking. Deal or No Deal, which has entertained and enchanted audiences across more than fifty countries, will be broadcast on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm starting on the 6th of March 2023, and then again, the following day on S3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30 pm. You will never have to miss a single exciting episode.

On behalf of the SABC, Lala Tuku, Head of Local Content, said: “We are delighted to offer this exhilarating, upbeat show to our audiences. While we will be using the winning format that has seen Deal or No Deal become a global broadcasting phenomenon, the show will feature new innovations and be distinctively South African. Every day, a contestant will have an opportunity to win up to R250 000. With an electric energy that makes dreams come true in an instant, this is television entertainment at its best”.

Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a lifetime game of chance where contestants select one of twenty sealed boxes. Each box contains a cash amount, ranging from R1 to R250 000. As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s Banker. Round after round, Katlego, the show host, will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the Banker’s deal or not; thus, creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers.

Lala Tuku continues, “We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of South Africa’s Deal or No Deal. Katlego is a multi-award-winning television personality and highly respected presenter. We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair and finesse, and the generosity of spirit to ensure that

Deal or No Deal becomes an essential, not to be missed, part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation. His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of Deal or No Deal is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestant and viewers.”

Each episode of Deal or No Deal will see tears all-round as contestants share with the viewers how they will use their winnings; for that special first-time-ever international trip, for the university fees for that especially bright young niece who has always yearned to be a doctor, for that long awaited dream of upgrading the kitchen, and so much more.

Show viewers and families across the nation will ride an emotional roller-coaster as contestants play for the prize, in this high energy, high drama, high stakes game. Viewers will share in the joy as dreams of ordinary South Africans come true before their very eyes. South Africa will cheer-on as the nation’s top celebrities also play for their favourite charities, in the Deal or No Deal’s extravaganza of opportunity.

The show which will launch on SABC 1 on 6 March 2023, will bring a much needed ray of sunshine to the nation, as the dreams of everyday citizens come true in an instant and in real-time. It’s the chance of a lifetime. Life-transforming television at its very best. It is time to dream big from March with SABC.

Deal or No Deal is proudly sponsored by LottoStar. “We are excited to be a part of this incredible TV Show. This will be a life-changing experience for participants as well as entertaining for the SABC viewers. LottoStar is always looking for ways to improve communities across the country, therefore, our involvement in the show will align with our corporate social responsibility endeavours. We already offer Deal Or No Deal as one of our Live Games which is much loved by our players, so our involvement with the show is an obvious fit”, said Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou, from LottoStar.

“Deal or No Deal is a result of collaborative work and we are very fortunate to be in a position to leverage our relationships with our advertisers. It was through a synergetic partnership approach that we have successfully identified a suitable sponsor for the show and to indeed make it a reality. Deal or No Deal, an uplifting show which can make the dreams of ordinary South Africans come true, is a definite winner and it is a much needed antidote for the people of Mzansi”, says Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting’s CEO & Group Chief Revenue Officer.

To become a player and to stand a chance to win up to R250,000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za, SMS PLAY to 43066 OR follow us on social media @DealNoDealZA.

Si ON with Deal or No Deal on SABC1, weekdays at 7:30 pm, and S3 weekdays at 5:30 pm.

For more information, interview opportunities, and publicity images, contact the SABC1 publicity team.