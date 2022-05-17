FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SABC2 announces that season 3 of Giyani- Land of Blood will return to the channel on the 6th of February 2023. The series will retain the timeslot of 21:30, Mondays to Wednesdays.

Giyani- Land of Blood explores powerful, emotive, and clear themes about land, and answers the questions: who the rightful owner of the land is, who has the right to exploit the land, and who holds the ownership of the land … all these thematic views are infused with all the captivating backdrops of a classical telenovela – two warring families, a secret past and a forbidden love story between Khensani Mudau and Musa Baloyi.

Season 3 will see the introduction of The Khoza Family. Lesley Musina joins the cast as Solani Khoza, a successful lawyer, and the patriarch of the Khoza Family. Lesley’s wife Pele, an Ex-promo-girl turn Club Manager, played by Bokang Phelane, while Zigi Ndlovu joins the show as Dzovo, Solani’s son. Dzovo is Khensani’s new love interest and business partner. Another powerhouse is Solani’s sister, the matriarch of the Khoza family, Mambeku played by Nsuku Baloyi. Thrown into the mix are his two daughters Mixo (Nkateko Mabunda) and Zuri for yet another compelling season.

The role of Khensani Mudau will now be played by Mahlatsi Mokoena. Rami Chuene returns to her role as Manoko and continues with the manipulation and criminal activities. Also back are Ndivhuho Mutsila as Richard, Linah Ngcobo as Mhani Tsakani, Noel Baloyi as Mahlori, Fumani Shilubana as Vukosi and Maduvha Madima as Shoni.

Season 3 is about coming full circle on the themes of the series and secrets will be exposed. This season embarks on the show’s final odyssey with a world that has expanded and changed – the banana plantation has been replaced by the game lodge, which Manoko continues to pillage, while the villagers remain marginalized and living in poverty on their supposed own land.

Don’t miss Giyani – Land of Blood on SABC2, Mondays – Wednesdays at 21:30, starting 6 February 2023.