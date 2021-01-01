SABC VACANCY | TEST SPECIALIST

Designation: Test Specialist

Department: Sales Operations

Division: Sales Division

Scale Code: 403

Reports to: Business Support Manager

MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION

Responsible for identifying and applying test procedure to ensure system quality. The incumbent will assess the functionality, report and document bugs and flaws in the system as reported by users, provide first line support, and liaise with solution providers to eradicate these inorder to maintain excellent system functionality

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Provide first level support to users internally and feedback within SLA

Investigate and recreate reported live database scenarios, system issues and functions in the test environment to provide solutions

Liaise with maintenance suppliers and other IT personnel to ensure appropriate and rapid resolution of operational problems and customer requests

Design, Manage and update test scripts and test cases

Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders.

Plan and Coordinate system upgrades and maintenance and provide results to relevant teams

Develop and prepare test documents and obtain sign off test cases for change management and Log with CAB for system maintenance and upgrades

Identifying system functions to be assessed in the applications review process.

Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.

Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.

Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place.

Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components.

Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations.

Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols.

Review release notes and coordinate and communicate changes with stakeholders

Review and action all tasks from project scoping sessions, workshops and functions.

Liaising with System Suppliers around system support, change requests and control documents.

Assist the various streams with process entrenchment and Automation

Assist with the documentation and communication of project deliveries and technical solutions.

Contribute to knowledge sharing of key technologies within the department.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Equivalate

2 years’ experience in test analysis and related experience

A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding

Knowledge of software development and implementation

Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.

Experience in test techniques and programming.

Excellent planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.

The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.

Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team.

Proven ability to solve problems creatively

Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle

Understanding of Automation

All CVs must be forwarded to manakapl@sabc.co.za