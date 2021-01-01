SABC VACANCY | TEST SPECIALIST

Designation: Test Specialist
Department: Sales Operations
Division: Sales Division
Scale Code: 403
Reports to: Business Support Manager
MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION
Responsible for identifying and applying test procedure to ensure system quality. The incumbent will assess the functionality, report and document bugs and flaws in the system as reported by users, provide first line support, and liaise with solution providers to eradicate these inorder to maintain excellent system functionality
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Provide first level support to users internally and feedback within SLA
- Investigate and recreate reported live database scenarios, system issues and functions in the test environment to provide solutions
- Liaise with maintenance suppliers and other IT personnel to ensure appropriate and rapid resolution of operational problems and customer requests
- Design, Manage and update test scripts and test cases
- Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders.
- Plan and Coordinate system upgrades and maintenance and provide results to relevant teams
- Develop and prepare test documents and obtain sign off test cases for change management and Log with CAB for system maintenance and upgrades
- Identifying system functions to be assessed in the applications review process.
- Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.
- Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.
- Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place.
- Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components.
- Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations.
- Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols.
- Review release notes and coordinate and communicate changes with stakeholders
- Review and action all tasks from project scoping sessions, workshops and functions.
- Liaising with System Suppliers around system support, change requests and control documents.
- Assist the various streams with process entrenchment and Automation
- Assist with the documentation and communication of project deliveries and technical solutions.
- Contribute to knowledge sharing of key technologies within the department.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma/Degree in Information Technology or Equivalate
- 2 years’ experience in test analysis and related experience
- A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding
- Knowledge of software development and implementation
- Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.
- Experience in test techniques and programming.
- Excellent planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.
- The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.
- Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team.
- Proven ability to solve problems creatively
- Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle
- Understanding of Automation
