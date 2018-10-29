SABC TO PROCEED WITH SECTION 189

Johannesburg – Monday, 29 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today issued a notice to all staff informing them of the SABC’s intention to proceed with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (“LRA”).

The process was halted following the joint consensus seeking meeting held on 12 October 2018 with organized labour. At this meeting it was agreed that the LRA’s Section 189 notice will be put in abeyance until further details as requested by organized labour, were made available. The meeting also agreed to the appointment of a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) facilitator who will foresee the consultation process.