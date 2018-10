SABC TO APPROACH THE LABOUR COURT ON IRREGULAR APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS

Johannesburg – Monday, 29 October 2018 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is approaching the Labour Court with an application to have irregular appointments and promotions declared invalid as first identified in the 2014 Public Protector’s report, “When Governance and Ethics Fail”.

The Public Protector’s report had identified irregular appointments, promotions and salary increases of certain employees that are no longer with the SABC.