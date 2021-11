RFQ/TV/2021/124:PROVISION OF PROFESSIONAL PHOTOSHOOT SERVICES FOR VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT’S TALENT / CAST AND PRESENTERS AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

TENDER ISSUE DATE 25 NOVEMBER 2021 CLOSING DATE & TIME 19 JANUARY 2022 @ 12H00 Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Goniwe Avuyile via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFQ - Video Entertain.._Cast Photoshoot (003)

File size: 291 KB Downloads: 14