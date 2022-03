RFQ/TRA/2022/28:APPOINTMENT OF AN AUCTIONEER FOR DISPOSAL OF SABC OF REDUNDANT VEHICLES AND ITS ASSOCIATED EQUIPMENT FOR SABC HEAD OFFICE AND PROVINCIAL OFFICES

TENDER ISSUE DATE 15 MARCH 2022 NON-COMPLUSORY BRIEFING SESSION & SITE VISIT 29 MARCH 2022 @10H00-12H00PM RADIO PARK CNR ARTILLERY AND HENLEY ROADS AUCKLAND PARK CLOSING DATE & TIME 5 APRIL 2022 AT 12H00PM Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Blonde Ngoepe via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFQ Disposal of Redudant Vehicles 14 March 2022

