RFQ/LOG/2022/56:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, ESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF TWO (2) 11000/400V TRANSFORMERS AT SABC WESTERN CAPE.

RFQ RFQ/LOG/2022/56 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 08 AUGUST 2022

COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION 17 AUGUST 2022 AT 11:00, SABC SEA POINT SITE WALK 19 AUGUST 2022 AT 10:00

CLOSING DATE & TIME 06 SEPTEMBER 2022 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za or hand delivered to SABC reception, Sea Point on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For queries, please contact Thembikhaya Simayile via email Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za