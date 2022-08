RFQ/IT/2022/109:SHAREPOINT DEVELOPMENT TO DEVELOP AND MAINTAIN APPLICATIONS ON THE SABC’S SHAREPOINT ENVIRONMENT FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS.

RFQ ISSUE DATE 10 AUGUST 2022 NON

CLOSING DATE & TIME 08 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00PM

Submissions must be emailed to:RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ. PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For