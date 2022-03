RFQ/FIN/2022/38:APPOINTMENT OF A SUITABLE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (AFS) QUALITY ASSURANCE SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF NINE (9) MONTHS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 30 MARCH 2022 CLOSING DATE & TIME 08th APRIL 2022 AT 12HOOPM Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ. Attachments AFS QUALITY SPECIALIST RFQ 30 MAR 2022

File size: 255 KB Downloads: 34