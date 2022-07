RFP/LOG/2022/32:APPOINTMENT OF FIRE CONSULTANT FOR DESIGN OF FIRE DETECTION, SUPPRESSION AND EVACUATION SYSTEM AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK – HEAD OFFICE

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES

Bid Advertisement Date 26 July 2022 Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 19 August 2022 AT 12H00 Noon

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments Fire suppression design and detection Consultant (003)

File size: 624 KB Downloads: 44