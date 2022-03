RFP/LOG/2022/10:THE APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR A PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES AND HYGIENE SERVICES FOR THE SABC REGIONAL OFFICES AT PORT ELIZABETH (GQEBERHA), BHISHO AND EAST LONDON OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (05) YEARS EXPECTED

Bid Advertisement Date 25 March 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 18 April 2022 @12h00 PM

Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit. Attachments Final RFP-Eastern Cape Cleaning services (002)

File size: 666 KB Downloads: 39