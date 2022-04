RFP/IT/2022/7:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR LTO ARCHIVE SYSTEM SUPPORT SERVICES WHICH INCLUDES INSTALLATION, CONFIGURATION AND TROUBLE SHOOTING THE WHOLE LTO ARCHIVE SYSTEM AT THE SABC POSTPRODUCTION FACILITIES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS

Bid Advertisement Date 31 March 2022

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 25 April 2022 at 12h00

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20 preferential point system will be used

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit. Attachments LTO Archiving System for a period of 5 years (002)

File size: 775 KB Downloads: 31