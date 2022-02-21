RFP/COM/2022/4:THE APPOINTMENT OF A MEDIA BUYING AGENCY FOR AMPLIFYING SABC BRAND CAMPAIGNS FOR A PERIOD OF TWELVE (12) MONTHS.

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES Bid Advertisement Date 21 February 2022 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Non-Compulsory briefing session Date & Time See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session) that the bidder needs to take note of 28 February 2022 at 10h00-11h00 AM Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Learn More | Meeting options Bid Closing Date and Time 07 March 2022 at 12h00 PM Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Preference point system 80/20 or 90/10 preferential point system