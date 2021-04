Disposal of SABC Non-Core Properties

The South African Broadcasting Corporation would like to announce that it has

appointed Aucor Bloemfontein (Pty) Ltd for the disposal of its non-core properties

through a public auction in line with provisions of the Public Finance Management Act.

The public auction event will take place on 19th May 2021 at the Houghton Golf Club.

See contact details on the below advert attached for participation: