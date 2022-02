CANCELLATION OF RFP NO: RFP/COM/2021/63 – A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR CREATIVE AGENCIES FOR A PERIOD OF TWELVE (12) MONTHS

CANCELLATION OF RFP NO: RFP/COM/2021/63 – A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDER FOR CREATIVE AGENCIES FOR A PERIOD OF TWELVE (12) MONTHS Attachments Cancellation Letter-Creative Agencies

File size: 139 KB Downloads: 10