THE SABC’S SUBMISSION ON THE REVIEW OF PUBLIC BROADCASTING POLICY

THE REVIEW OF PUBLIC BROADCASTING POLICY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The SABC submits that public broadcasting has an even more important role to play in a world dominated by privately-owned, often global, entities that are primarily driven by commercial interests. The SABC not only represents the soul of the nation and its creative potential but is one of the bedrocks of South African culture, showcased by our television productions, our films, radio shows and our music in all our languages. Attachments SABC-SUBMISSION-ON-REVIEW-OF-PUBLIC-BROADCASTING-POLICY-31-AUG-2018-min File size: 776 KB Downloads: 5