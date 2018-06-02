Somizi leads the SAMA24 host team

Somizi leads the SAMA24 host team

The big stage is set for the SAMA24 extravaganza and it will take not one, not two, but three stars to set it alight. Somizi Mhlongo , the much-loved TV and radio personality and host par excellence returns for the record third time as one-third of the hosting team. He will be joined by fellow radio star Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps to steer the televised one-night spectacle.

The three prominent showbiz stars will liven things up to make SAMA24 a night to remember. The combination of Somizi who is known to shoot from the hip with his sharp wit and the charismatic Dineo’s appeal plus the comedic timing of Mpho Popps is sure to deliver the perfect backdrop of fun and laughter on local music’s biggest night in the Sun City Superbowl.

Somizi’s talent straddles the worlds of theatre, TV, radio and music. He has become a trusted face and a friend of the SAMA as he goes for the third stab at hosting duties. Dineo is famous for her reality show and the spin off show featuring her family. She’s also a radio jock of many years and a businesswoman. Mpho is one of the new faces of comedy and with every show he continues to earn legions of fans.

Comments RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi: ‘We are going all out to ensure that SAMA24 is a dazzling experience. As the most credible and premier music awards show in the land, we have to keep up the standards and the hosting team is proof that we have secured only the finest and best our country has to offer. We believe Somizi, Dineo and Mpho will hit all the right notes and leave us entertained.’

“We are pleased that SAMA24 has managed to secure the services of such high-calibre individuals to host such an important event in the calendar of the arts in South Africa,” says spokesperson for the North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs (CATA), Shuping Sebolecwe. “We are convinced that these personalities will enhance the entertainment element of the show and make it all the more memorable.”

The main SAMA24 event on 2 June 2018 will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketpro from R395- R795

Notes to Editors:

The annual South African Music Awards(SAMAs) are organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) in partnership with the North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs. SABC is the official broadcast partner. The SAMA24 award ceremony takes place in Sun City, North West on 2 June 2018.

Social media handles:

Hashtag: #SAMA24

Sent on behalf of the South African Music Awards by HM Entertainments.

For media queries and interviews contact:

HM Entertainments

Comfort Nkosi

Telephone: 011 057 6566/5611

Cellphone: 081 088 5399

Hloni Modise

Telephone: 011 057 6566/5611