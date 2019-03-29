SAFM LINE-UP 2019

Johannesburg, Friday 29 March 2019 – SAfm remains the only national Talk radio station with the largest footprint in South Africa. In order to retain relevance in the broadcasting space, it is imperative to continuously refresh, strengthen and rotate talent to ensure that we lead the conversation as we have in the last 82 years. The station believes its existing talent and with the introduction of new personalities, will ensure it remains relevant in the industry.

SAfm is excited to announce the addition of Ayanda Allie Paine, Songezo Mabece, Chris Vick and Mathumo Manaka as new presenters joining the SAfm family from 01 April 2019.

Weekday programming schedule between 06h00-13h00 remains unchanged. From Monday, 1 April 2019 listeners can look forward to the voice of Ayanda Allie Paine from 13h00-15h00 weekdays. Masechaba Mtolo will anchor the afternoon show from 15:00 to 18:00 weekdays. Market Update 18h00 – 19h00 and Sport On 19h00 – 20h00 remain unchanged. Later in the evening on Monday and Tuesday 20h00 – 22h00 Songezo Mabece unpacks key Socio, Economic and Political matters of the day, with Chris Vick taking over Wednesday and Thursday bringing in his depth of knowledge in political and social issues. Chris is a guru in media and communications, while Songezo is a Legal Counsel with a demonstrated history of working in public policy. Both their extensive experiences in their respective fields will contribute immensely to shaping national debates on air.

Mathumo Manaka ushers the weekend in, Fridays 21h00-00h00 with an all music show and again on Saturday and Sunday 13h00 – 16h00 with the best music selection.

The rest of the weekend schedule will remain the same

“It is vital to keep abreast with developments in the industry and adapt to the ever changing media landscape and serve the audiences holistically. The SAfm offering aims to ensure we remain relevant and ultimately deliver more on our mandate.” Peter Mashamba, Acting Station Manager.

Attached is the SAfm New On-Air Schedule

END

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Vuyo Mthembu (SABC Spokesperson)

Mthembuv@sabc.co.za | T. 011 714 2236 |C. 083 300 9221